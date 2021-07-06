Cricket Australia and Dialpad team up for the best fan experience in its class





SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Keypad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, announced, Cricket Australia selected keyboards Cloud Contact Center to improve customer and fan experience. Cricket Australia, the national governing body for the game in Australia, assists in the procurement and implementation of technology for all state and territory associations. The organization chose Dialpad to ensure call center operations run smoothly for its members, including the Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) and South Australian Cricket Association (SACA), especially during peak seasons. Prior to Dialpad, Cricket Australia had consistent system failures and reliability issues. The organization’s previous provider was unable to handle the number of calls, affecting members’ ability to renew their membership or book hospitality experiences. Dialpad’s unique split-cloud architecture, with a strategically located data center in Sydney, helps ensure that Cricket Australia’s customer service team stays connected wherever they are. With Dialpad, Cricket Australia has a platform that grows with them and is well equipped to provide excellent customer service to fans across Australia. We looked at four or five different solutions and Dialpad was the clear standout. From the modern interface to the built-in Speech intelligence (Vi) and granular analytics, Dialpad delivers a completely unique experience, said Murray Newham, Senior Manager, Cloud Platforms, Cricket Australia. All of our states and territories work in Microsoft 365, so the fact that Dialpad is a direct routing integration for Microsoft Teams, was also a big factor in our decision. Keypad for Microsoft Teams is a cloud-native direct-routing integration that seamlessly connects Dialpad’s enterprise-grade telephony features and award-winning Vi capabilities to the native Microsoft Teams environment. This integration provides users of Microsoft Teams, such as Cricket Australia, with real-time transcriptions, robust analytics, in-call coaching, and intelligent conversation insights during every call within Teams. The growing Dialpad team, from Sydney to Melbourne, are huge supporters of Cricket Australia and we are delighted to support them in modernizing their technical stack, said Gerard DOnofrio, Australia Country Manager, Dialpad. We were delighted to see the difference Dialpad is making to fans and to realize Cricket Australia’s vision of making cricket the country’s favorite sport. Additional Resources Social networks About keypad Dialpad is the leading cloud communication platform for calling, conferencing and contact centers based on AI. Dialpad’s proprietary real-time artificial intelligence engine, Voice Intelligence (Vi), helps businesses make smarter decisions by providing real-time insight into every call. Built on the Google Cloud Platform for unparalleled security and reliability, Dialpad is easy to deploy, integrate, and scale. Today, more than 73,000 of the world’s most innovative companies use Dialpad and its seamless integration with Google Workspace, Hubspot, Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce, Zendesk and others to help every user be more productive. Customers include T-Mobile, Twitter, WeWork, Uber, Stripe, Netflix, Motorola Solutions, Splunk and Domo. Dialpad is backed by the world’s leading investors, including Amasia, Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, GV, ICONIQ Capital, OMERS Growth Equity, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Ventures, Section 32, SoftBank Corp., T-Mobile Ventures and Work-Bench. Headquartered in the United States, Dialpad has offices in Australia/New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan and the UK. Visit www.dialpad.com for more information and to request a demo.

