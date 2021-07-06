Who is doing well since June 1th and who is not

Connect with us

Okay, maybe we can catch a breath.

It’s been five hectic weeks for college and high school football players since the NCAA lifted the June 1 dead period. Colleges received players daily in June, as high school soccer teams and athletes roamed the country visiting and participating in camps, 7-on-7s and private practice sessions.

Dozens of players have announced their college plans, and several have announced their intentions over a busy July 4th weekend.

A lot will be happening for the early December signing period and certainly nothing is set in stone until student athletes sign a National Letter of Intent, but here’s a look at who had a good month and who didn’t.

Good month

FSU soccer coach Mike Norvell debuted his custom Polaris Slingshot on June 1 during Midnight Madness with recruits visiting for the first time since March 2020.

State of Florida:Mike Norvell set the tone for the afterlife with Midnight Madness and the debut of his modified Slingshot Polaris on June 1. The Seminoles build excellent class and add striking Stranahan LB. please Omar Graham Jr. and a trio of out-of-state four-star linemen during the last week of June. The state of Florida probably needs a big improvement from its three-win campaign in 2020 to hold onto all its commitments, but there’s no denying that the Seminoles’ momentum is heading into the start of the high school season.

