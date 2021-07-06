Who is doing well since June 1th and who is not

Okay, maybe we can catch a breath.

It’s been five hectic weeks for college and high school football players since the NCAA lifted the June 1 dead period. Colleges received players daily in June, as high school soccer teams and athletes roamed the country visiting and participating in camps, 7-on-7s and private practice sessions.

Dozens of players have announced their college plans, and several have announced their intentions over a busy July 4th weekend.

A lot will be happening for the early December signing period and certainly nothing is set in stone until student athletes sign a National Letter of Intent, but here’s a look at who had a good month and who didn’t.

Good month

State of Florida:Mike Norvell set the tone for the afterlife with Midnight Madness and the debut of his modified Slingshot Polaris on June 1. The Seminoles build excellent class and add striking Stranahan LB. please Omar Graham Jr. and a trio of out-of-state four-star linemen during the last week of June. The state of Florida probably needs a big improvement from its three-win campaign in 2020 to hold onto all its commitments, but there’s no denying that the Seminoles’ momentum is heading into the start of the high school season.

UCF:Bounce House Weekend could turn out to be one of the most important recruiting events in UCF history. The Knights have already reaped some benefits from Gus Malzahn’s massive induction event, which was held over the weekend of June 11. Chaminade-Madonna de Jamaal Johnson, a Miami commissioner until March, joined the recruiting class of the Knights on June 18. Lakeland pass rusher Keahnist Thompson committed to UCF last week, becoming the program’s 15th highest-ranking recruit ever according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. UCF added a pledge from Berkeley Prep LB TJ Bullard, the son of WWE superstar Titus O’Neil, and it remains very much on the hunt for several other impact players.

coast Carolina:Few out-of-state programs have cleaned up as efficiently this month as Coastal Carolina. Riding on the momentum of their best season in FBS history, the Chanticleers go 11-1 and finish the year 14th in The Associated Press’s Top 25 poll. Half of Coastal’s 14 pledges to date have come from the Sunshine State. In June, Vanguard ATH Elijah Hopkins and Cardinal Gibbons LB Tray Brown made their oral pledge. Underrated Apopka LB Josiah Robinson kicked off the month of July by joining the class, and the Chanticleers made a double whammy Monday by landing Nease TE Grant Stevens and West Orange ATH Matthew McDoom.

Specialists:Let’s take a moment to give kickers and gamblers some love as Florida produces some elite in the class of 2022. Pinellas Park KRobert Gunn (No. 2 kicker in the nation on the 247Sports composite) verbally pledged to Clemson in June. Gulliver Prep K Will Bettridge has offers from Georgia Tech, LSU, Virginia and others. Sea breeze punt Mac Chiumento has offers from Alabama and Florida. It is incredibly difficult for specialists to earn scholarships, which should indicate the talent this class possesses.

Class of 2022:Whatever happens this summer, this year’s senior class can at least say they enjoyed a relatively normal recruiting experience. The NCAA’s decision to end the dead period on June 1, a period that lasted more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulted in a huge travel rush. Florida State hosted a mega camp that weekend that featured more than 50 colleges and universities. Recruits who had offers were finally able to visit the stadiums, weight rooms and campuses and most importantly meet their future coaches in person.

raw month

Class of 2022:That said, it’s far from rosy for this year’s crop. The pandemic has prompted the NCAA to grant all current college athletes an extra year of eligibility, meaning far fewer scholarships will likely be available. Cocoa head coach Ryan Schneider told the USA TODAY Network last month that an FBS program informed him that only three high school students were needed; another brought in eight. In most years, a minimum of 20 to 25 athletes attend signing classes. Stagnation of the roster, coupled with the fact that transfers can now be played right after exiting the portal, could leave many kids out in the cold.

miami: Given how impressive the Hurricanes’ 2021 class was, few would have expected Miami to get off to such a slow start during this recruiting cycle. The Hurricanes have a total of three verbal pledges after Buchholz resigned WR Quan Lee last week. It’s possible that players have made quiet verbal commitments to Canes’ coaching staff, but it’s hard to build momentum when it’s quiet. Miami has had no verbal commitments since it hosted Paradise Camp last week. Basically, this class could use an infusion of talent and excitement.

Nebraska: The Huskers signed six Florida high school students in 2020, more than any other state. That number dropped to one for the 2020-21 class. Looking ahead to the next class, Nebraska’s recruiting catch from Florida is once again at one: Olympia WR Victor Jones Jr., who joined in April. The players who have Nebraska as finalists, such as Vero Beach CB James Monds III, whose uncle was an All-American in Nebraska, choose other Big Ten programs. Minnesota had a great month in Florida in June. Penn State and Michigan have landed elite pass rushers in recent days. Nebraska was expected to do well in Florida with Scott Frost’s connections from his UCF days, but it’s not happening now.

FIE: The Golden Panthers now have as many commits as they won in 2020. Zero. The reality is that Power 5 drawing classes tend to fill up sooner than Groups of 5 classes. But the FIU can’t be too happy with how things have gone so far.