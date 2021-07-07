Sports
GIRLS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lanier’s Jaelyn Smith | Sport
SUGAR HILL Sometimes a little free time can make a big difference to a highly competitive athlete like Jaelyn Smith.
De Lanier junior did not shut down completely during the 2020-21 COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the 2021 Daily Post Girls Tennis Player of the Year admits that the significantly slower schedule she had in the spring of 2020 during the summer and fall tournament season had a positive impact on her 2021 high school season.
For high school, I think we might have a month or two in, Smith said of last year’s schedule. In terms of tournament, all tournaments were cancelled. (They’ll resume) probably around August or so, towards the end of summer.
I think I may have played three (tournaments between August and the start of the 2021 high school season). The USTA was very limited in what they did. The UTR (University Tennis Rating) was, I think, more open to it.
Based on her results this spring, it seems the break has given Smith new energy, who set a perfect 16-0 record as the Longhorns’ No. 1 singles player in their run to the AAAAAA state playoffs.
But it gave her more of a chance to recharge her figurative batteries both mentally and physically, which she said was the biggest benefit.
I don’t know, I liked not taking (tennis) so seriously, Smith said of last year’s limited schedule. I guess if I take it too seriously, it’s not so much fun. So with a little break, I feel like I’ve come to love the sport more.
And all the girls on the (Lanier) team were so nice to me. I think it feels a bit like a family. So adding that to the sport made it a lot more fun.
Of course, with any sophisticated athlete, there is always the calm versus rust that comes into play.
And even as she tried to maintain a fairly regular training schedule after COVID concluded the 2020 high school season, Smith admitted it took her a while to get used to the competition again.
I go to a tennis academy called UTA (Universal Tennis Academy), Smith said. At the time (during the pandemic) that was the primary area I was practicing, but I worked a lot with my private tutor. I had private lessons every week and I struck up with one of my friends (Jake Cranor), who is (No. 1 singles) on the boys team (at Lanier). We played once a week and helped each other a bit to maintain that (competitive) level.
It was very hard because I was used to it (that it was) more fun, and didn’t necessarily take it as seriously as in the past. When it came time to go back to tournaments, it was definitely a change of mindset. It just made it more serious.
That Smith was eventually able to make that transition back to a competitive mindset came as no surprise to Lanier girls coach Meredith Warren.
She even said that all spring she saw a side of Smith she hadn’t seen very often, and a side she expects to see more of moving forward.
She’s very, very patient, and if she gets into trouble or gets into trouble, she knows exactly how to correct it, and she will, Warren said of Smith. I’d say she was starting to come out of her shell a bit. She’s still very quiet and reserved, but I think it helped her to be a little tennis extroverted.
She’s been so good, I don’t think it really affected anything. To me, she’s a little more talkative than the year before, which I liked. I think she will be a good leader. At the beginning of her first year, she was so quiet and so shy that we all wondered. She was a great tennis player, but (not with) that leadership. And I think she will definitely fall into that (next year) in terms of being a leader. She is very positive and always motivates the other girls which is good because they all look up to her. They all know how good she is.
Sources
2/ https://www.gwinnettdailypost.com/sports/girls-tennis-player-of-the-year-laniers-jaelyn-smith/article_b98fe382-de61-11eb-ba2c-dbc084819a98.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]