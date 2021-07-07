Investigator found ex-hockey coach Duxbury accused of sexual assault lied about relationship with another teacher, interactions with students

Although the Foleys first reported the allegations anonymously in 2018, they turned themselves in to school officials and local law enforcement last November after their son died of an accidental overdose.

The lawyer in charge of the investigation, Regina Ryan, determined that there was no direct evidence of the alleged sexual abuse. But the 30-page report concluded that Blake, who made several statements contradicted by colleagues and former students, was not a reliable witness.

Where Parker has died and there are no first-hand witnesses to the alleged sexual abuse other than Mr Blake, Mr Blakes’s credibility in denying the charges is critical to these findings and conclusions, she wrote. Unfortunately it is not that simple, as I am very concerned about the credibility of Mr Blakes.

The study was based on interviews with 16 individuals, including school administrators and Parker’s former classmates. During these interviews, Blake’s colleagues reported having a sexual relationship with another teacher at the school in the early 2000s. Although the other teacher confirmed the relationship took place, Blake denied any involvement, according to the report.

Blake also denied remembering Parker Foley as a student, the report said, despite Foley being one of only three boys in the class and another student remembering that he was often barred from participating for regularly forgetting his gym clothes. Ryan also found Blakes’ answers evasive when asked about Parker and whether a student had ever confronted him with a knife, which Parker told several people he was doing to stop the alleged abuse.

Blake and a gym class co-teacher took turns teaching the students, while another stayed alone in an office, the report said. Blake also regularly inspected male students’ gym clothes in the locker room before class and could have stopped someone if they were not properly dressed, a former student told Ryan. Although Parker was often stopped from attending class, a former teacher said she could not remember seeing him in the stands where protocol required him to sit.

Multiple interviewees also told Ryan about Parkers’ multi-year description of the alleged abuse, which Ryan characterized as credible accounts.

The findings in the report, which closed in March, prompted the district to launch severance proceedings against Blake. But the existence of the reports and the underlying allegations only became known after the Foleys charged Blake and the Duxbury schools later that month.

The ensuing controversy in recent years brought to light other complaints that were also filed against Blake, although school administrators said these were deemed undeserved or not violating school policies.

The uproar, coupled with another scandal involving Duxbury’s football team, has led to ongoing questions about how school administrators dealt with long-standing concerns and some high-ranking departures. School superintendent John Antonucci announced last month that with two years left on his contract, he would be leaving for the highest school post in North Attleborough. The district also said longtime Duxburys athletic director Thom Holdgate will not return next year.

When I see more of the detailed report, there’s nothing in it that makes me question what we thought had happened, Joseph Foley said. But it’s like peeling layers off an onion. As you learn more as you dig, you realize how many failures there were in supervision, policy, and staffing. And while the school is looking for new leaders, you also need to address all the weaknesses in the system that made it possible so it never happens again, no matter who’s in charge.

Kevin Reddington, Blakes’ attorney, declined to comment Tuesday. Antonucci and Danielle Klingaman, Duxburys’ interim superintendent, also declined to comment.

