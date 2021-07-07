Best VR Sports Games on Oculus Quest 2

Playing a sport like football, boxing, mini golf or table tennis is easy on the Quest platform. Here’s our list of the best sports games available on Oculus Quest 2.

The list is presented in no particular order and is not ranked, as we did not want to pit different sports against each other. However, for sports where multiple VR games are available on Quest, we’ve stuck with including the best experience available on Quest for each.

We’ve also added a few sports games that aren’t direct one-to-one translations of a real sport, but something adapted to work in VR.

Eleven Table Tennis

Elf Table tennis really is as simple as it sounds: it’s table tennis in VR. But to leave it at that would be an injustice, it’s not just table tennis in VR, it’sreally good table tennis in VR?. It also works so well because itfeelslike the real thing, there’s relatively little physical resistance when hitting a ball in real-life table tennis, so a VR translation feels terrifyingly accurate. Slight vibrations when you hit the ball are all it takes to make Eleven Table Tennis feel truly authentic. Plus, the game supports LAN matches for a lag-free experience, and you can even use a 3D printed paddle with your Touch controller for the full authentic experience. His table tennis in VR, recreated down to the smallest detail.

There’s also something special about the fact that you can take your Quest anywhere and, provided you have an internet connection, play online against a friend (or random one) with a 1:1 recreation of a ping pong table.

Playing cross platform:Yes, between Quest, Rift and SteamVR users.

Read more:Table tennis in VR gets 3D printed paddle for Oculus Touch controllers

Eleven table tennis on quest to top Rift sales as developers plan new features Plan

Carve Snowboarding

The most challenging part of Carve Snowboarding is the first few hours – it takes some getting used to learning the ropes and adapting a foot controlled sport to control with your hands. It’s tough and quite tiring at first, but it’s well worth it. The game focuses less on impossible stunts and more on using VR to simulate the rush of racing downhill, diving under tree branches and challenging yourself to jump into the air and try for an Indie or a Japan Air .

It doesn’t have the precision of classic snowboarding games and it will tangle your mind at times, but once you experience the rush of Carves downhill stunts, you wouldn’t want it any other way.

Read more: Carve Snowboarding Review An Exciting Take on an Addictive Sport

Echo VR

This game may be the most abstract translation of a real sport to VR, but it actually takes Ultimate Frisbee and it creates a stunningly deep and engaging VR version of the game with two teams of three battling for one. Frisbee without gravity. If you are familiar with the book Ender’s Game, imagine a cross between that and Ultimate Frisbee and you have Echo VR.

If you haven’t tried Echo VR yet, it’s probably that close to a native VR-first sport available on the platform. It’s a really great new take on Frisbee that could only work in VR. In fact, it’s completely free to play on Oculus Quest.

Read more: Echo VR exits open beta, now available on Oculus Quest

Echo VR Season 2 starts June 8th

Walkabout mini golf

Minigolf is one of those sports that lends itself particularly well to VR, and Walkabout Minigolf is probably the best realization of the sport in VR. The only real difference from playing in real life is the lack of a proper club with the right weight. However, you get the hang of it quickly and can add an accessory to get that real club feeling. Undoubtedly, the game is even better than physical miniature golf with no pressure to get to the next hole, no carpet slippage, and the ability to move your putter through obstacles instead of moving the ball away from them.

Walkabout Mini Golf launched on Oculus Quest, but will also be available on Steam starting July 15, 2021, with a phone version planned for later in the year. Cross-play is also supported on all platforms, so you’ll soon be able to play mini golf with Quest, PC VR and mobile users too. There are seven different courses in the game, spread over some fun environments, with unlockable hard modes for the courses as well. There are plans for another course for the base game, as well as some additional DLC courses.

Read more: Walkabout Minigolf: How one of VR’s best multiplayer experiences started on iPhone

The climb 2

This one’s for the rock climbing and bouldering fans – while Crytek’s The Climb 2 can’t quite capture the physical physique of the real sport, it comes pretty close. Despite not being available for PC VR, in our review we called it one of the most visually impressive Quest games on the platform, with some stunning vistas and climbing courses. It’s not just a visual spectacle either – there’s quite a bit of nuance to the climbing mechanics too, which has you half grappling, jumping, using zip lines, dodging breakable rocks, and more.

It is a thrilling experience that allows you to climb into some situations that you might never want to risk in real life. On the more difficult levels, it can even be a good casual workout.

Read more:The Climb 2 Review: Quest Gets a Real Cliffhanger

Freestyle Expansion Pack is coming to the Climb 2 in Free Update tomorrow

Thrill of battle

When it comes to VR boxing, there are a surprising amount of options. But when it comes down to it, Thrill of the Fight packs a punch.

This boxing simulator puts you in a virtual ring to fight against AI opponents in a manner similar to a real boxing match – you are encouraged to move around the ring and the game automatically adjusts the difficulty depending on how hard (or soft) you touch. It’s definitely more of a simulator than a game, so don’t expect a big campaign or a lot of game-y structure. Developer Ian Fitz’s main focus was to mimic real life as much as possible, with different results depending on where each of your hits lands.

read more: Thrill of the Fight gets 90Hz public beta on Quest 2

The Thrill Of The Fight VR Boxing Sim Hits Oculus Quest As Developer Teases The Sequel

Racket NX

Racket NX takes a fundamentally different approach to some of the other games on this list – instead of taking a sport and mimicking it as closely as possible in VR, Racket NX gives you a racket and a ball and introduces a new form of gameplay made for VR.

You play in a giant dome and use your Touch-controller twisted racket to hit balls at targets that light up over the curved walls. There is a single player campaign and endless mode, while multiplayer options offer versus and co-op modes with support for cross-platform play.

Read more:Racket NX heads to Oculus Quest next week

2MD: VR football unleashed

When this game came out, we called it a simple but fun arcade-style VR adaptation of American football. However, since our first review, there has been a wealth of new updates that have added more content and overhauled large areas of the game. The recently launched “Challengers Edition” update is the culmination of this, adding multiple competitions, new play modes, a new soundtrack, and some graphical upgrades to the rather lackluster launch visuals.

It’s still a pretty basic arcade-y take on American football, but if you’re looking for some quarterback action in VR, this is the game for you.

Read more: 2MD: VR Football Unleashed (Oculus Quest) Review: Quarterback Bootcamp

ForeVR Bowl

On the surface, ForeVR Bowl does everything right – it’s incredibly polished, has real character, and gives plenty of reasons to keep playing. However, unlike other games on the list, the sport it simulates has one major problem: bowling relies heavily on feeling the weight of the ball as you throw it. In VR this is simply not possible. ForeVR Bowl tries to provide some clever solutions – it gives ball stats for weight and speed, offers options for different techniques – but in the end it still comes out as a replay of Wii Sports style bowling as opposed to something more realistic.

The reason it’s on the list above other bowling games like Premium Bowling is because it generally offers a more realistic experience, even if it has those control issues associated with the lack of weight. It also offers multiplayer and once you accept the limitations of the game, it’s still a lot of casual fun. The developers have also made improvements to the casting mechanics since launch and continue to work on additional changes.

Read more: ​​​ForeVR Bowl feels a little more consistent with new update

ForeVR Bowl Review: A Great Look at a Sport That’s Not Ready for VR

Real VR fishing

Real VR Fishing is the game for you if you’re looking for something that captures the soothing joy of just sitting on the shore or boat with your line in the water and chatting with friends to your right and left. You can collect catches for your aquarium and visit a range of beautiful environments, plus there’s quite a range of difficulty levels. If you’re just starting out, the game will help you see where the fish are, but you can turn that off for an even more realistic and challenging experience. The developers are planning a US West DLC pack for new areas to fish in, as well as a revamp of the game mechanics.

Read more: Real VR Fishing Update Will Rework Mechanics, US West DLC Coming Soon

What are your favorite sports games on Oculus Quest?Let us know in the comments below.