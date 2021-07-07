Nine Big Ten Football Students Named Academic All-Americans





2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-America Women’s Soccer Team 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-America Men’s Soccer Team ROSEMONT, ill. Nine Big Ten Conference football students have been selected as Academic All-Americans by members of the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), the organization announced Monday. In addition, Penn State senior defender Kerry Abello became the first Big Ten women’s soccer student athlete to be named CoSIDA Academic All-America Team Member of the Year. Four Big Ten women’s soccer students earned credit for Academic All-America Monday, including three selections from first-team Abello, PSU graduate student midfielder Sam Coffee and Indiana senior goalkeeper Bethany Kopel. Penn State was the only school to have multiple Academic All-Americans on the first team, while the three Big Tens first-team members were more than any other Division I conference in the country. Abello is a rare three-time Academic All-America roster, taking first-team honors in 2019 and 2020-21, along with second-team honors in 2018. Both Coffey and Kopel received their first Academic All-America citations. , with Kopel the first Hoosier women’s soccer player elected to first-team Academic All-America status and only the second to win one of three teams (classmate Allison Jorden was a third-team honorary title in 2019). Rounding out the Big Tens Women’s Soccer Academic All-Americans was the Penn State Penn graduate student midfielder Frankie Tagliaferric, who secured a place in the third team. Five Big Ten men’s soccer players collected Academic All-America honors this season, led by first-team rosters Joel Harrison from Michigan and Pierre Reedy from Penn State. Harrison, a graduate student defender, is a two-time Academic All-American, while Reedy, a graduate student midfielder, earned his first certificate. Three others appeared in the sophomore forward of the Academic All-America Second Team Indiana Victor Bezerra and senior defender Spencer Glass, along with the Michigan senior midfielder Marc ybarra. Collectively, Indiana and Penn State were two of the five Division I schools that produced men’s and women’s soccer Academic All-Americans for the 2020-21 season. To qualify for Academic All-America status, students must not only maintain a minimum of 3.30 GPA, but must also be a starter or key reserve and participate in at least 50 percent of their school competitions. A full list of the Big Ten football Academic All-Americans can be found below, with the full list of Division I football Academic All-Americans available by clicking here and here . CoSIDA Academic All-America Women’s Soccer Team Member of the Year Kerry Abello, Sr., D, Penn State (4.00, Science/Spanish) CoSIDA Soccer Academic All-Americans

First team Bethany Kopel, Sr., GK, Indiana (3.99, human biology)

Joel Harrison, Grad., D, Michigan (4.00, Computer Science Engineering Masters)

Kerry Abello, Sr., D, Penn State (4.00, Science/Spanish)

Sam Coffey, Grad., M, Penn State (3.88, Journalism)

Pierre Reedy, Grad., M, Penn State (3.66, Security and Risk Analysis/Corporate Finance) Second Team Victor Bezerra, So., F, Indiana (3.60, Sports Marketing and Management)

Spencer Glass, Sr., D, Indiana (3.39, Marketing, Management and Sales)

Marc Ybarra, Sr., M, Michigan (3.45, Business Administration) third team Frankie Tagliaferri, Grad., M, Penn State (3.65, Kinesiology/Movement Science)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bigten.org/news/2021/7/6/general-nine-big-ten-soccer-students-named-academic-all-americans.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos