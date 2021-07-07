Zoha Siddiqi on cricket, heroes and the basics

Zoha Siddiqi is an up and coming Australian cricketer. Zoha’s story is often defined by much more than what she’s wearing, due to her hijab-wearing, left-arm bowling in the media.

The story of immigrant crowds, dedication and a multitude of passions that all come together to enable Zoha to grow in the sport of her choice – Cricket.

Zushan Hashmi: How did you get into the game of cricket?

Zoha Siddiqi: I was born in a Pakistani family. My father played cricket in both Pakistan and Australia, when my brother was four he started playing the Milo have-a-go league.

I was only two then, so my brother practiced his bowling on me. With a plastic club in my hand, bending over and weaving, I began to learn over the years.

For a few years I watched my father and my older brother play cricket, that’s where my passion for cricket grew, but at first my mother didn’t like me playing cricket with the boys.

I was only allowed to play cricket in my backyard with my older brother and two of our close family friends.

When my father saw what I could do, he asked my mother to grant me a year of cricket. I was eleven years old then.

Later I found out that there were all girls’ teams that played in competition, so I went to the Bankstown Women’s Cricket Club.

READ: Ali Nasar Musical: Australian Immigrant Cricket Prodigy

Was it ever difficult for you to pursue the game because diaspora communities often want their children to focus on education first, or were your parents supportive?

I had the support of my family from the beginning because my parents wanted a healthy and balanced life for my brothers and sisters and for me.

My father has always played sports during his student days and maintained a healthy lifestyle through regular exercise and he wanted to pass on the same principles to his children.

So from a very young age we were all encouraged to read and borrow books from our local library and we all had to participate in a sport to be active. Computer and video games were banned completely.

How has your family supported you in the pursuit of cricket?

Cricket is an expensive sport that initially involves the purchase of equipment and club membership (club fees and levy).

As the opportunities started to arise the costs started to rise so instead of just playing at club level I started taking part in tournaments and cricket carnivals all over NSW which involved a lot of travel, accommodation and time away from home .

As the challenges grew due to the quality of the opposition, it started to become more competitive, specialized coaching became the next necessity in improving skills.

Aside from these obvious costs, there was a time when I attended special coaching sessions, club training, NSW track training and two games over the weekend for a week.

It takes time, money and effort from parents all year round.

Read: Lauren Tuffrey: Derbyshire women’s cricket, mental health and the future en

You are predominantly a bowler but also have a 50 to your name, how did you get into spin bowling and why do you like it?

I am an all rounder and have scored a few 50’s especially in T20 games.

Initially, when I started playing cricket, I opened the stroke and opened the bowling attack as a fast left arm bowler, playing for Preston Hornets.

During some games, my father taught me how to bowl slow off-cutters, which would give me a lot of wickets. During one game, when he was playing for Bankstown Women’s Brewer Shield, our coach asked if anyone on our team could bowl because we had too many pace bowlers and no spinners, so I raised my hand because my brother was teaching me how to leg spin. bowling.

Being a left arm spin bowler who could spin the ball either way, I took 4 wickets in that game. When I got out of the ground, my coach told me that from now on he wanted me to get bowlspin in every game. And so I became a left arm-wrist spinner.

I enjoy spin bowling because you can play with the batter’s mind and puzzle them to get out.

What were some of the main challenges of playing the game for you? Why?

The biggest challenge for me until I discovered the Nike hijab was that the scarf I used to wear would get very hot.

Since I wear long sleeves during matches I am fine with long sleeve shirts being available but if not then I have no choice but to wear a long sleeve shirt under my club shirt and like anyone who wears it play game would appreciate the temperature in the middle of the ground can get very hot.

Like school, life is always challenging at every level. So I should probably spend my time wisely and be more organized.

You have said in the past that you look up to players like Usman Khawaja and Rachael Haynes, can you tell me why?

It’s basically because they are both left handed and both batsmen attack.

Rachel Haynes was my coach for a short period in the NSW U13 trajectories and Usman Khawaja, who is of Pakistani descent, grew up in the same areas as me and attended the same school, Westfields Sports High School.

And do you think it is important for cricket and sports in general to have heroes like Usman Khawaja visible to them?

Everyone needs a hero to look up to.

How do you combine both aspects of your life and considering that college is only going to get harder, how do you plan on continuing to do both?

Like school, life is always challenging at every level.

So I should probably spend my time wisely and be more organized.

When playing a sport, remember it’s just a game, so don’t forget to enjoy it.

What are you aiming for in the future?

Life is a journey and it can take you to different places.

Who knows what it has in store for me. There are a few things in the pipeline that I cannot reveal at this stage.

What would you say to young athletes who want to practice the sport?

Always believe in your abilities and always believe in continuous improvement.

When playing a sport, remember it’s just a game, so don’t forget to enjoy it.

You can follow Zoha Siddiqi on Instagram.

For more Cricket content, visit Sportageous.