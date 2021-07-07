Steelers play ‘my style’ football





A point of emphasis for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason has been reimagining an offense that finished last in the NFL in rush last season. Newly signed guard Trai Turner believes he is the ideal candidate to bring back a traditional standard of Steelers football. “It’s just one of those teams, one of those organizations that they’re always competing with, always in the game and playing my style of football,” Turner told Omar Ruiz on Tuesday. NFL Total Entry. “They have a great quarterback at the head of the center, but they love to run the ball. That’s something I’m excited about.” When asked by Ruiz what exactly that football brand of his is, you can imagine that the Terrible Towels is spinning. “Smashmouth,” Turner replied. “Able to get out and pull, get in some space and run a little bit. Just have a little fun, man. It’s nice when you throw the touchdowns, but I think it’s nice when you can are to run they too.” Turner signed a one-year contract with the Steelers at the end of June, just hours after the team released longtime guard David DeCastro, who has to undergo another ankle surgery. Turner starts at right guard and joins a revamped offensive line that is expected to feature four new starters, with Chukwuma Okorafor and Zach Banner in the tackle positions, Kevin Dotson at left guard and JC Hassenauer in the middle. Pittsburgh also hired Matt Canada as its new offensive coordinator this off-season. The freshman OC explained that he plans to lean on Ben Roethlisberger’s strengths, including a footrace that takes the pressure off the 39-year-old QB. The team also used a first-round pick to bring back Najee Harris, who during his days in Alabama showed the potential to be a great all-around defender. All the changes are an attempt to fix a foul that averaged 84.4 yards per game in the league last season, causing problems for a one-sided foul in the playoffs. Turner, 28, is coming off an unforgettable season with the Chargers, having played in just nine games while dealing with a persistent groin injury. His lost year ended a five-year streak of making the Pro Bowl when he was with the Panthers, but Turner believes he has the tools to bolster Pittsburgh’s run game and get himself back in shape. “I believe in my game. I think I’m a dominant run-blocker,” he said. “I think I’ve shown that over the years. I’m just excited to come in and just be with the group of guys and learn, but also give information, if that makes sense. Just go out and join in. I think competing is the most important thing. When you go out and compete, good things happen. So I’m excited about it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nfl.com/news/trai-turner-steelers-play-my-style-of-football The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos