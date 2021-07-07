2021 Wimbledon odds, props, men’s quarter-final predictions: Tennis expert reveals Federer vs. Hurkacz Picks





The winner of a record eight Wimbledon singles titles, Roger Federer, will try to advance to another Wimbledon semi-final on Wednesday, when he faces Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals of the 2021 Wimbledon round at Center Court of The All England Lawn Tennis Club. The 39-year-old Federer plays in his record 18th Wimbledon quarterfinalist and is the oldest Wimbledon quarterfinalist since Major Ritchie was a semifinalist in 1919 at the age of 48. Next on Federer’s 2021 Wimbledon schedule is a match with Hubert Hurkacz, who upset Daniil Medvedev in a rain-delayed game on Tuesday. The match follows the first quarterfinal between Novak Djokovic and Marton Fucsovics, which kicks off at 8:30 a.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Federer as a -250 ($250 risk to win $100) favorite in the last Federer vs. Hurkacz odds, with Hurkacz listed at +190 as the underdog. You can also choose whether Federer will cover the 3.5 game spread and how many games the match will last, among other options in the 2021 Wimbledon odds. Before deciding between Hurkacz and Federer, you have to see the Wimbledon 2021 predictions of the famous tennis handicapper Sean Calvert. Calvert is the famous handicapper Stan Wawrinka named and won the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1, the last Australian title won by anyone other than Novak Djokovic or Federer. In 2019 Calvert took a huge score over Dominic Thiem who won Indian Wells 80-1. Anyone who follows their choices is far away. Now Calvert has taken a close look at the final odds for Wimbledon 2021 and his coveted best bet for Federer vs. Hurkacz released. He only shares his expert Wimbledon picks and analysis on SportsLine. Roger Federer vs. Hubert Hurkacz preview No one has been better on Wimbledon grass than Federer. In addition to his record eight singles titles, he won a record 105 matches at Wimbledon. That’s on par with clay-court savant Rafael Nadal, who has won 105 matches at the French Open, for the most match wins over a grand slam. The two players have faced each other once before. In 2019, Federer defeated Hurkacz 6-4, 6-4 on the hard court at Indian Wells. In that game, Federer took advantage of Hurkacz’s second serve, winning 13 of 24 points and converting on two of three breakpoint chances. But Hurkacz, now 24, is a much better player. He was ranked 67th in the world when he faced Federer two years ago; he is now 18th. This year was his best year yet, with two tournament wins: Miami and Delray Beach. While both wins have been on outdoor hard courts, Hurkacz has shown he has a game for grass. In four matches at Wimbledon, the high-performing Hurkacz (his fastest serving speed of 136 MPH the fourth fastest in the field) is in control 95.5 percent of the time. He has won 81.0 percent of his first service points, which is ninth in the field. How Federer vs. Hurkacz choices to make? Calvert has revealed his full slump and put in a best bet returning around 3-1.Be sure to check out Calvert’s expert analysis before making your 2021 Wimbledon picks for the men’s quarter-finals. Who will win Federer vs Hurkacz in the Men’s 2021 Wimbledon Quarterfinals? And what do you need best to be completely over? Visit SportsLine now to view Sean Calvert’s best bets on Hurkacz vs. Federer featured all of the famous tennis handicap Wawrinka mentioned and won the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1, and invent.

