Navy graduate Cameron Kinley cleared to resume NFL career





A month after his denied the chance to play in the NFL, graduated from the Navy and born in MemphisCameron Kinley will resume his football career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kinley’s request to postpone his commission was approved by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday. The request was initially rejected in June by Acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas W. Harker. Kinley, who graduated from Lausanne Collegiate School and served as Navy team captain last season, will report to the Buccaneers’ training camp in two weeks. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound cornerback is an undrafted free agent. “I am extremely grateful for Secretary Austin’s decision and excited to represent our fine army in the National Football League,” Kinley said in a statement on Twitter. “The past month has been quite a challenge and I am grateful to everyone who has supported me in any way.” Athletes graduating from service academies have been allowed to defer their active duty commission since 2019 when former Defense Secretary Mark Esper signed a memo allowing them to pursue a professional sports career. Cameron Kinley:Navy Denies Memphis resident Cameron Kinley’s request to postpone NFL career commission Memphis football bet:Memphis football gets commitment from 2022 DB Dredrick Bell Jr. Three athletes from other service academies signed as unwritten NFL free agents this year and were able to defer their commission. After his request was denied and he was given a chance to appeal, Kinley received support from Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL.), who wrote a letter to President Joe Biden to grant Kinley an exemption from deferring his military service. . Kinley thanked Rubio and the support of the NFL league bureau and the NFLPlayers Association, among others. Memphis football:Memphis Football to receive $1.3M for Florida State game in 2024 “Sometimes in life, God tells us to be quiet. We don’t always understand what He’s trying to show us, but He always has an ultimate plan,” Kinley’s statement said. “The most valuable lesson I’ve learned throughout this entire process is to trust His timing and trust that God will always be victorious.” Stay up to date with the latest news Memphis sports news? A Commercial Appeal subscription gives you unlimited access to the best inside information and updates on local sports, and the ability to tap into sports news from the USA TODAY Network’s 109 local sites. You can reach Evan Barnes on Twitter (@Evan_B) or by email at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.commercialappeal.com/story/sports/2021/07/06/navy-graduate-cameron-kinley-granted-permission-resume-nfl-career/7880614002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos