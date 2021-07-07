Labuschagne breaks province record with double hundred

Marnus Labuschagne hammered 276 from just 268 balls in a second XI game for Glamorgan in the UK, breaking a county record.

The world’s 3rd-ranked Test batsman was unavailable for Glamorgan’s County Championship game against Sussex, which started Sunday, as he was still isolated as a close contact with teammate Nick Selman, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

But with Glamorgan’s second XI game against Northamptonshire as of Monday, less than 12 hours after Labuschagne was released from his isolation, he was instead chosen to return in pairs.

And his class shone through against the second-string opposition when he hit 276, the highest score ever by a Glamorgan batsman in the second XI league.

He hammered 32 fours and four sixes while Glamorgan pitched 490 in their first innings.

𝟮𝗻𝗱 𝗫𝗜 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲Marnus Labuschagne has set a Glamorgan 2nd XI record! His incredible 276 from 268 balls, with 32 fours and 4 sixes, surpasses Ian Thomas’ 267 in 2003 🤯Well struck, Marnus 👏Scorecard 👉https://t.co/O8WUsyzFbIHighlights below#GoGlam pic.twitter.com/WN7hYsfx07— Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) July 6, 2021

The righthander’s innings came after he took the ball 3-35 on the opening day.

Michael Neser, team-mate from Queensland and Australia, who also isolated because he was considered close contact with Selman, was not selected for the second XI game.

While Labuschagne has been prolific in T20 cricket this northern summer, he has not been at his absolute best in the longer format and has only scored 25 in the County Championship.

It was announced last week that he will return to Australia later this month, earlier than expected, to spend time with his family ahead of a busy home summer that will be highlighted by the Ashes against England.

Labuschagne was not chosen for Australia’s current tour of the West Indies due to the logistical complications of entering the national team’s bio-secure bubble from the UK.

Instead, it was decided that he would stay with Glamorgan to play the full round robin phase of the T20 Blast, as well as a handful of games in the first-class and one-day formats.

“I know the original plans were for Marnus to stay there (in the UK) to continue playing first-class cricket and have the opportunity to potentially play 14 T20 games and a handful of one-day games,” said Australian skipper Aaron Aaron. said Finch recently.

“I think the decision was made that it would be really beneficial for its development in the two shorter formats of the game. To miss out on that huge amount of cricket (by traveling to the Caribbean), especially in the T20 space where we’ve seen him develop so fast (and instead) to get an extra 14 (T20) games when he could have possibly come here and sit on the bench for 10 games (was beneficial).

“Marnus’ ability to keep playing, keep evolving and most importantly keep experimenting with his T20 game – that was the reasoning behind it.”

Elsewhere in the UK, Western Australian Josh Inglis was sacked overnight for 27 on his first-class debut for Leicestershire after compatriot Marcus Harris made 21 for their Foxes in their game against Somerset.

All results of the Province Championship

Inglis, who scored a century in the T20 Blast last month, will soon be joining Shane Warne’s London Spirit side for the inaugural season of The Hundred, after taking the place of compatriot Glenn Maxwell.

At Hove, Travis Head (47 and 5) will remain without half a century for Sussex this season as most of the batsmen struggled in a low-scoring County Championship game against Glamorgan, which is out of Labuschagne and Neser.

Middlesex’s Peter Handscomb (21 from 41 balls) and Durham’s Cameron Bancroft (34 from 102) were also unable to build on solid starts in their respective innings, while Dan Worrall took 2-26 for Gloucestershire.

Eleven players had to be removed from their respective County Championship matches on Tuesday after England were forced to choose an all-new ODI squad for their series against Pakistan following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the camp.

Among the players to be withdrawn was Ben Duckett, the southpaw from Nottinghamshire, who was 69 on day two and was unable to finish his innings as he instead joined the England squad for Thursday’s first ODI .