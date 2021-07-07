2021 opponents ranked by recurring production





There are many factors when it comes to winning football matches. But usually nothing beats experience. Yes, bona fide coaching and talent are also big factors, but more often than not, the younger teams struggle more and those who have the time are generally better. Just look at the recent teams from Michigan. The 2016 and 2018 teams were full of experienced talent, while in some other years younger players were given prominent roles. ESPN's advanced analytics guru Bill Connelly has compiled a list of all the teams in college football, with transfers charged, and determined who has the most recurring production and who has the least. Michigan beat the national average of 76.7% (and 2014-20 average of 62.6%) by bringing back 78% of its talent, placing the Wolverines at number 57 nationally. But what about who they face on the roster? Ohio State is one of the least experienced teams in college football. Could this be the year the corn and the blue break the huge loss streak? Obviously it's hard to bet they will, yet here are all the teams Michigan will face in terms of putting talent seen on the field before.









12 Northwestern Wildcats

Rank:126th

Percentage return: 39% 11 Ohio State Buckeyes

Rank:125th

Percentage return:51% 10 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Rank: 84th

Percentage return:74% 9 Michigan State Spartans

Rank:83rd

Percentage return:74% 8 NIU Huskies

Rank:79th

Percentage return: 75% 7 Penn State Nittany Lions

Rank:55th

Percentage return: 79% 6 Indiana Hoosiers

Rank:39th

Percentage return: 83% 5 Washington Huskies

Rank:38th

Percentage return: 83% 4 ties from Wisconsin

Rank:35th

Percentage return: 84% 3 Terrapins from Maryland

Rank:32nd

Percentage return: 85% 2 Western Michigan Broncos

Rank:31st

Percentage return: 85% 1 Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rank:11th

Percentage return: 92%

