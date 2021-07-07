Shelton may be the greatest hockey coach of all time, but she’s not satisfied

Forty years from the beginning, a stadium bears her name: Karen Shelton.

Nestled on the south side of UNC’s campus, the house Shelton built as the head coach of the North Carolina hockey team has never had a loss to Tar Heel. After 37 games, 3.5 years and hay fever attempts from every top contender the sport has to offer, the Tar Heels are undefeated in its stadium.

Despite the weight of past successes and COVID-19 changing every aspect of the Tar Heels’ lives, this season ended just like the year before, and the year before: National Champions, North Carolina.

Once again, the Tar Heels and Shelton, the architect of a dynasty four decades in the making, hoisted the national championship trophy, with the coach at the center of it all.

“She cares about all of us, it’s just something that’s very special,” said striker Erin Matson, who has lost just one game in her three-year UNC career. “You can really sympathize with her. She wants us all to succeed.”

This time, the coronation took place at Shelton’s stadium, with students rubbing shoulders just outside the gates to watch the title match. This time, Shelton had led her team to victory again for the ninth time.

But Shelton sees no reason to rest now. There is always the next game to win.

***

When a then-24-year-old Shelton took over in North Carolina in 1981, the state was a desert for the sport.

“It was tough, I’ll say,” Shelton said. “Some kids stopped right away because I trained them hard. So I came in with my background and I trained them with what I knew.”

What she did know was world championship-level hockey as part of the U.S. national team. Despite not being able to participate in the 1980 Olympics in Moscow due to the US boycott, she was given the opportunity to participate in the 1984 Games in Los Angeles.

After losing just one game in her collegiate playing career at West Chester State, Shelton was already recognized as one of the sport’s top players nationally. And on the international stage, she participated as such. By winning the final game of the competition against Canada, the US team earned the bronze medal, still the only Olympic medal US hockey has ever won.

“The opening ceremony was the proudest moment I’ve ever had in competition,” Shelton said. “It’s just spectacular, it’s such a great feeling.”

The playing style she learned from competing internationally has stuck with her throughout her coaching career in North Carolina. Her teams are a stark contrast to the more physical style of play that most American teams adopt.

“We have a bit of a European hockey style, a hockey way,” said assistant coach Robbert Schenk. “Karen knows how the Europeans play.”

Shelton got her first job as a coach in 1979 when her mentor, Nancy Stevens, asked her to become an assistant to her at Franklin & Marshall College in Pennsylvania.

It was an hour commute from her day job as a health and physical education assistant, but she did it because she loved the game without any reason and time pressure.

Her time at Franklin & Marshall was one of the most difficult periods of her life, with the two hours of daily driving and adjusting to coaching.

“It was hard, but it was good for me,” Shelton said.

Shortly after, Shelton was called up to head what was one of the southernmost hockey programs in the country: UNC.

“I got a call from North Carolina,” she said. “I came on campus and it was so beautiful that I just knew I could build a program at this amazing university.”

***

In her early years at UNC, Shelton worked as a part-time employee. She had to drive the team to games in a van. Her freshman year, she was paid $7,700. She wouldn’t become a full-time employee until she won her first national championship in 1989.

“Even if you go through the employment records, it doesn’t even count,” she said.

But in the decades since she took over, with Title IX enforcing equality in college sports and increasing access to women’s sports, the focus on sports like hockey has continued to grow. “There’s a greater appreciation for the fact that the women train so hard, they put in the same amount of effort,” Shelton said.

What most people thought about hockey when Shelton started out as the coach of the Tar Heels was simple:

“‘Oh, the girls are playing? Isn’t that cute,'” Shelton said.

But of course they didn’t realize what some are doing now, and what Shelton always knew:

“These traits and traits are trained,” Shelton said. “The leadership, the confidence under pressure, the ability to think steadfastly. The conflict resolution, that you have to solve things.”

***

Part of what keeps Shelton motivated going into her 40th season is the roster she coaches, an all-star array that includes four 2020 All-Americans: Amanda Hendry, Eva Smolenaars, Meredith Sholder and Matson.

Matson, who was honored as an All-American for the third time after her junior campaign, came to UNC and already had an elite skill set and the talent to take her game to the next level. But after three years of learning under Shelton, whom she met at a hockey tournament before even entering high school, Matson has laid the groundwork for becoming the greatest American hockey player of all time.

Part of the secret to Matson’s success is a trait she shares with Shelton, and one that the head coach has further instilled in her: never being satisfied with past success.

“She always reminds me, ‘don’t get comfortable,'” said Matson. “We kind of share that mentality.”

A few decades after she first came to Chapel Hill, Shelton’s team is almost unbeatable. But that’s not what she wants her players to think.

“She has a certain way of motivating the team to make sure they’re ready,” Schenk said. “She’s coaching the team and she’s saying the inspirational words to make sure the team knows that ‘Yeah, we’re doing very well, but we’re not there yet.’ And that’s the best thing about the teams we’ve had over the years, that’s why they’ve worked so hard.”

But to hear Shelton share what keeps her motivated after 40 years of winning over 700 wins, nine national championships and winning just about every accolade a coach can, is simple: Watching her players grow on the field and in life. , winning and forming relationships.

“I love seeing the kids perform and get better and fight through things,” Shelton said. “I love that. I love it when they come here as little freshmen, to watch them grow and mature, to see them form these lifelong friendships.”

