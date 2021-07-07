Four Cata Amounts Selected WGCA All-American Scholars





Cullowhee, North Carolina Western Carolina had four female golfers named Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars today as the organization announced its 2020-21 honorees. WCU seniors Hazel Martin , Maya Wit , and Cameron Wood were joined by sophomores Victoria Ladd in this year’s squad. Western Carolina’s four rosters in 2020-21 are the most since five golfers were named to the honorary squad in 2017-18. WCU has placed four or more individuals on the WGCA All-American Scholars list six times since 2000, three times a program-best five (2017-18; 2013-14; 2011-12). Martin and White are among the six Catamount women’s golfers of all time to be recognized consecutively for all four years. Wood and Ladd both made it to the second roster of their careers. A full list of WCU’s all-time honorees is included below. This year marks the 21st consecutive year that Western Carolina has placed female golfers on its list of annual WGCA honors and the 19th consecutive year that WCU has had multiple selections within the same academic year. WCU’s four rosters were among the Southern Conference’s 21, matching four from Chattanooga, UNCG and Wofford. Mercer had three golfers recognized with two honored from Furman. Ladd and White appeared in all seven of the team’s events in the 2020-21 season, with Wood competing in six tournaments and Martin, who opted out of the fall portion of the schedule, played in all five events in the spring. Ladd accelerated WCU in scoring for the year with a batting average of 76.58, 19th in the SoCon. The Greensboro, NC, native WCU ran in four of the squad’s seven tournaments, including a second-place finish with the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate. Ladd holds a double major in marketing and sports management and has a GPA of 3,724. Martin finished her collegiate career averaging 79.89 over 73 laps, just ahead of classmate White at 80.68 over 84 laps. Wood played in 16 events during her WCU career with a scoring average of 84.86 over 43 rounds. Martin graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science with a cumulative GPA of 3,583, while White earned a GPA of 3,910 while graduating summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art. Wood earned her bachelor’s degree in communications with a cumulative GPA of 3,643, graduating with honors. Collectively, 1,432 women’s collegiate golfers in all league divisions were recognized with the prestigious honor. The criteria for selection for the WGCA All-American Scholar Team are some of the strictest in all college athletics, including a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50. About the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Founded in 1983, the Women’s Golf Coaches Association is a non-profit organization that represents women’s collegiate golf coaches. The WGCA was established to encourage women’s college golf play in conjunction with an overall objective of education and in keeping with the highest tradition of peer competition. Today, the WGCA represents more than 650 coaches in the US and is committed to educating, promoting, and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent. Stay up to date on all things Catamount Women’s Golf and WCU Athletics via the social media on Facebook (fb.com/catamountsports), Instagram (@wcu_catamounts) and Twitter (@catamounts, @CatamountWGolf). All-Time WCGA All-American Scholars of Western Carolina:

2000-01:Shelley Glenister

2001-02:Brooke Stillman

2002-03:Line Cordes, Ashley Hovda, Johanna Lundberg, Brandy Andersen

2003-04:Brandy Andersen, Erika Danford, Ashley Hovda, Bianca Melone

2004-05:Brandy Andersen, Bianca Melone

2005-06:Brandy Andersen, Erika Danford, Malin Fryk, Bianca Melone

2006-07:Bianca Melone, Malin Fryk, Elin Mickelsson

2007-08:Katja Dammann, Elin Mickelsson

2008-09:Elin Mickelsson, Rachel Nelson

2009-10:Malin Jansson, Blaire Minter, Rachel Nelson

2010-11:Malin Jansson, Blaire Minter, Rachel Nelson

2011-12:Christina Amoriello, Katie Kile, Maria Kjelldorff, Blaire Minter, Rachel Nelson

2012-13:Taylor Allison, Maria Kjelldorff

2013-14:Taylor Allison, Bethany Galloway, Mariah Hopkins, Olivia Landino, Ashley Thompson

2014-15:Bethany Galloway, Mariah Hopkins, Olivia Landino

2015-16:Maddi Caldwell, Bethany Galloway, Mariah Hopkins

2016-17:Amanda Floberg, Bethany Galloway

2017-18: Amanda Floberg, Hazel Martin , Alyssa Morahan, Maya Wit , Cameron Wood

2018-19: Hazel Martin , Maya Wit

2019-20: Victoria Ladd , Hazel Martin , Maya Wit

2020-21: Victoria Ladd , Hazel Martin , Maya Wit , Cameron Wood

