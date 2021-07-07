Cricket World collapses wishes for former Indian skipper





New Delhi: Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is celebrating his 40th birthday today and as expected, the cricket brotherhood’s wishes have been pouring in for the former Indian skipper. Dhoni is regarded as one of the best captains who not only led India but also played the game. Also Read – MS Dhoni’s Birthday: Suresh Raina, BCCI, Cricket Fraternity Wishes Former India Captain When He Turns 40 The Ranchi man was a complete package as he did an amazing job as leader, finisher and wicketkeeper. Dhoni decided to hang up his boots on August 15, 2020 and it was the end of an era. In fact, Dhoni’s last match in Indian colors came back in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, which the Indian team lost. Also Read – Shreyas Iyer says he will be fit in time for IPL but unsure of captaincy Meanwhile, Dhoni led India from 2007 to 2017 in the limited-overs format while he led the national team from 2008 to 2014 in Test format. During his successful stint as captain of the team, he led the team to victory in the T20 World Cup in 2007 which changed Indian cricket forever and also played a role in the creation of the Indian Premier League. Also Read – Sri Lanka Cricket Sets July 8 Deadline To Dissolve Contracts Ahead Of India Series Dhoni also led from the front to lead the team to victory in the 2011 World Cup, playing a match-winning 91-run knockout in the final against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Moreover, he took India to victory in the 2013 Champions Trophy, the last major ICC event that the Indian team won. Dhoni was recently spotted on a family trip in Shimla. The talisman will be seen in action in the second half of the Indian Premier League in the UAE where he will lead Chennai Super Kings. Here’s the Cricket Brotherhood wished Dhoni on his 40th birthday: There’s a reason they call him Captain Cool On his birthday, relive some of the best calls from MS Dhoni as @BCCI skipper pic.twitter.com/8nK5hvTuWM — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2021 Wishing you a very happy birthday @msdhoni You’ve been a friend, brother and mentor to me, everything anyone could ever ask for. May God bless you with good health and long life! Thank you for being an iconic player and a great leader.#HappyBirthdayDhoni ️ pic.twitter.com/qeLExrMonJ — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 6, 2021 Mahi Bhai wishes you a very happy birthday!! A great friend in a captain! I hope you have a great day and a great year ahead!! @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/cjflB6hd8N — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) July 6, 2021 Dada taught us youngsters how to win and Dhoni made it a habit. Two great leaders from different eras born just one day apart. Happy Birthday to the men who shaped Indian cricket.@msdhoni @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/l8F7qaPlWr — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 6, 2021 Happy Birthday to Namma #Thala @msdhoni

The one, the one, now and forever that makes it go! #THA7A #WhistlePodu #Yellow pic.twitter.com/8U9BoJDLrZ — Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) July 6, 2021 A legend and an inspiration! Here is the former wish #TeamIndia captain @msdhoni a very happy birthday. #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/QFsEUB3BdV — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2021

