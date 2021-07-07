AJ Harris, 5-Star 2023 CB, Lists Ohio State Football in Its Top 13: Buckeyes Recruiting





COLUMBUS, Ohio — AJ Harris has quickly emerged as one of the Ohio State football’s top targets in the 2023 recruiting class, and now he is one step closer to a decision. The country’s No. 23 player and No. 2 cornerback has narrowed his picks to the Buckeyes, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Notre Dame, Texas A&M, USC, Utah and Virginia Tech after a month of visits that took him across the country. That included a stop in Columbus on June 16 for an unofficial visit. Schools can have one-on-one training sessions with players this season as part of day camps, where it can be a player and an assistant coach. On his first visit to OSU, the five-star had the chance to team up with defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs after building a relationship over the phone for months. Harris lives in Phoenix City, Alabama, where he helped Glenwood School reach the Alabama Independent Schools Association’s AAA State Championship game. But he is not a resident of Alabama, which is why the state of Ohio has a great chance of landing him. [Coombs] Doesn’t usually offer guys in this area because it’s a huge SEC area, but he got a good understanding of my background before offering me, Harris told cleveland.com in April. I’m not even originally from this area. I’m originally from Riverside, California, but my dad was in the military, so we definitely moved every two years. The cornerback prospect stands at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds and has a build that screams Jeff Okudah with plenty of NFL Draft potential in the first round. There are in-state players like Sonny Styles in the 2023 class that Ohio State would like to be early commits and class leaders. Harris is not a local player, although he does have a connection to Ohio through youth coach Chason Perry, but neither were guys like TreVeyon Henderson (2021) or Kyion Grayes (2022), and they became leaders in their respective classes. Harris would be the same in 2023, while also giving Ohio State five-star cornerbacks in back-to-back classes after the landing of Jaheim Singletary in 2022. More Buckeyes Coverage Ohio State footballs Chris Olave, Haskell Garrett named Sporting News preseason All-Americans Ohio State Footballs Brian Hartline Tops 247Sports Recruiter Rankings After Summer Commitments: Buckeyes Recruiting Ohio State Soccer Chances for an Unbeaten Regular 2021 Season Boosted by Big Ten Crossovers Have Steele Chambers and Palaie Gaoteote IV joined the Ohio State footballs linebacker corps? Can Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoas best beat Ohio State football? Buckeye’s Best Opponents, No. 15 How Two Trips to Columbus Validated Kyion Grayes Ohio State’s Football Commitment: Buckeyes Recruiting Rutgers Olakunle Fatukasi, the Big Tens’ top returning tackler, wants to disrupt Ohio States’ attack: Buckeyes’ best opponents, No. 16 – Fields Bears jersey: Ohio State football fans can purchase Justin Fields’ new Chicago Bears jersey here. It is available in white, blue and orange and in men’s, women’s and youth sizes. There is also a cheaper T-shirt option.

