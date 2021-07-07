Sports
New UNH hockey class includes Alex Gagne from Bedford | College Sports
University of New Hampshire men’s hockey coach Mike Souza said there is no overarching feature for his upcoming freshman class, but all five players have size, skills and seasoned experience at the junior hockey level.
The Wildcats added two defenders in Bedfords Alex Gagne and Colton Huard and three forwards in Robert Cronin, Will Margel and Connor Sweeney.
I think their successes at previous levels will translate into success here in Durham.
Gagne (6-foot-4, 207 pounds), who graduated from Bedford High School last year, set a franchise record of 35 plus-minus and registered 26 points (three goals, 23 assists) over 53 games for the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League last season. The former New Hampshire Avalanche player was a member of the US Under-18 Mens Select Team in the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and has been invited to the World Junior Showcase later this month.
Huard (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) helped the USHLs Chicago Steel win the 2021 Clark Cup Championship, scoring three goals and 18 assists in 53 games. The California native of Foothill Ranch also helped the North American Hockey Leagues Aberdeen Wings win the 2019 Robertson Cup by posting two goals and 14 assists that season. Huard’s father, Bill, played in eight NHL seasons with the Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, Quebec Nordiques, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings.
Souza described Gagne and Huard as big, cerebral players with a great pedigree that stems from the USHL.
Both kids were top plus-minus defenders in that league, Souza said. That gives us a snapshot of what to expect from them here. It’s guys who make the right decision to get pucks out so we spend less time on our own goal. They can also come into play when the situation arises.
While recruiting Gagne, Souza said he was impressed with the size and decision-making of the blueliners.
He has a really high work ethic, he wants to be a pro, he wants to be a top level player and the fact that he’s a New Hampshire kid adds to that excitement for us, Souza said.
Souza praised Wildcats assistant coaches Jeff Giuliano and Glenn Stewart for their efforts to recruit Huard remotely during the pandemic via Zoom calls and viewing game footage. They also worked with Associate Athletic Director for Hockey Operations Colin Shank and Director of Wildcat Productions Ben Gilbert to create a video presentation for recruits highlighting the program and the university as campus visits were banned by the NCAA.
Technology has made a lot of things easier when it comes to recruiting even pre-COVID and a lot of those things have improved or maybe used more during COVID, Souza said. We had no choice. We couldn’t get on the road.
Cronin, Margel and Sweeney will help the Wildcats replace some of the offensive production the team lost with Charlie Kelleher and Patrick Grasso’s graduations and Angus Crookshank’s departure to the Ottawa Senators organization. Grasso and Crookshank were among UNH’s top four scorers last year, and Kelleher finished third in points as a junior.
Cronin (5-foot-10, 187 pounds) scored 30 goals and 31 assists in 92 games for the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints. The Plymouth, Massachusetts native led Dubuque last year with 28 goals and 25 assists.
Margel (5-foot-9, 165 pounds) made the North American Hockey League All-East First Team last year after 25 goals and 36 assists in 42 games for the Johnstown Tomahawks. The native of Potomac, Md., also set the Selects Hockey Academy in South Kent (Conn.) school career records in goals (127), assists (146) and points (273) during his four seasons with the program.
Sweeney (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) made three goals and 14 assists in 31 games for the Islanders Hockey Club in the National Collegiate Development Conference last season. The native of North Andover, Mass., scored 48 points (16 goals, 32 assists) over his 60 appearances for the Lawrence (Mass.) Academy. Sweeney’s father, Bob, was the 1983 Beanpot MVP as a freshman at Boston College, playing in 10 NHL seasons for the Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, and Calgary Flames.
Were excited about this forward group, Souza said. We definitely think all three of them have a chance to come in and contribute.
The freshmen are currently on campus taking a class and working with both the team’s strength and conditioning coach John Ciani and athletic trainer Glenn Riefenstahl. Some of UNH’s veteran players such as senior defenders Ryan Verrier and Will MacKinnon and junior defender Kalle Eriksson also work in Durham with the incoming class.
The leaders of the team are already acclimating this freshman group to our team and I know it’s better to have them here in July, said Souza. I’m excited to be on the ice for the first of the school year, go after it, start competing and win a few hockey games.
