Matz’s revival performance is overshadowed by Blue Jays’ mistakes, lack of offense

TORONTO What formed as a resurgent performance for Steven Matz slammed into the wall abruptly in the middle innings, Trent Thorntons’ recent battle continued and a game in the grips of the Toronto Blue Jays slipped through their fingers almost instantaneously.

Add to that a costly error, a wild pitch and the inability to get early to rookie Spenser Watkins, and some late thunder wasn’t enough to prevent a 7-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Solo home runs by Randal Grichuk in the seventh off Dillon Tate and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., in the eighth off Tanner Scott, plus a two-run drive by Lourdes Gurriel Jr., off Tyler Wells in the ninth made things interesting, but the mid game meltdown was too much to overcome.

That allowed Matzs to make progress in his second start since returning from the COVID-19 injured list, the main takeaway for the Blue Jays.

He threw 48 pitches in a four-run, 2.2-inning return against Seattle last week and got to 68 pitches with four strikeouts in an appearance marred by a pair of two-run home runs from two of his last four batters Pedro Severino in the fourth and Cedric Mullins in the fifth.

I definitely felt a lot better today, felt like I had my stuff back, I actually felt a little better as the game went on, said Matz. Even going into fifth I still felt pretty sharp. Only that one slider was a bit flat for Mullins, but other than that, the progress from my last start to this start, I feel good about my gear. Unfortunately I just couldn’t put a zero out for the team today.

Matz was largely in charge until then, doing his part to try and hold on to Guerreros’ sac-fly lead 1-0 in the first inning. He mainly worked on a sinker which he commanded much more effectively than last time. He got through his first three innings unscathed, including stranding both Pat Valaika and Domingo Leyba after they reached the third inning.

Ramon Urias two-out single preceded Severinos drive on a sinker, while Bo Bichettes foul on Leybas routine grounder to open the fifth came just before Matz hung a flat slider to Mullins.

He’ll get there, manager Charlie Montoyo said of his progression on the left. We tried to get him to 70, 75 pitches and he threw well. He made some mistakes and when we sent him back (out for the fifth), we wanted him to get the number 9 batter and the left hander on top and then we went to bring in Trent. But he just made a bad pitch to Mullins, who is a pretty good batter. But he certainly looked a lot better than his last outing.

Thornton, who had allowed six runs in the past three games, earned five on six hits and walked three in 3.1 innings, inherited a 4-1 deficit and quickly pushed the game out of reach.

He had a Trey Mancini single, a Ryan Mountcastle double, a runscoring wild pitch and a two-run Anthony Santander homerun after striking out Austin Hays, and Montoyo pulled him back after George Springer chased a Urias smash off the wall in the middle .

To be fair, Mancini hit a curveball just below the zone while Mountcastle went around on a chase heater above the box, but Santander and Urias both got fastballs in the lucky zone.

Command, Montoyo said on the most important issue for Thornton of late. And that goes for a lot of bullpen guys who are struggling. If you’re behind in the count, it doesn’t matter who you’re up against, you’re going to be in trouble. And that’s Trent’s problem now, throwing his command back into the Earl.

Watkins, meanwhile, recovered after coming out of the first with only one run allowed, leaving the Blue Jays on two basehits and two walks in the next four innings. They snatched the Orioles bullpen, but never managed to build a comprehensive rally.

Matz’s next inning comes on Sunday in the series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays just before the all-star break. After some inconsistencies, he finally seemed to make his way against the Boston Red Sox on June 12, striking out eight in 5.2 innings of a one-run ball, but hitting the COVID roster right after.

I was in a decent groove before that, but I’m happy with where I am physically and where my rhythm was today compared to the previous start, said Matz, who got eight sniffs and seven errors on 20 fastball swings. I feel like I’m back where I was.