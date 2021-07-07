Sports
Ashton Agar predicts spin will be main weapon in West Indies series
Spin-friendly Caribbean wickets have primed Australia’s tight bunch of tweakers to play a key role in the five-game T20 series against the West Indies, starting on Saturday.
The Australian tour group consists of four spinners: Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson and traveling reserve Tanveer Sangha.
Agar threw particularly well at taking 1-25 from four overs in this week’s intra-squad match in St Lucia and said similar wickets during the series would please the Australian contingent of spinners.
“I can definitely see it playing a pretty important role,” said left-armer Agar.
“Yesterday the ball stayed a little low (and) there was some buying. The wicket definitely slowed towards the back so it was also a challenge to find the right speed to bowl.
“Like most T20 games, spin is a big part and we have some really good spinners here.
“We fight for places, but we try to help each other get better and better every time we train and play together. It’s really nice to be part of a spin group that genuinely cares about each other.”
Agar also predicted that the Australian spin bowlers would be used during the ‘power playovers’ despite field restrictions that allow only two players to be outside the circle.
“Spin seems to play a big part in the power play in the West Indies,” he said.
“(But) you have to be realistic – some days it’s going to work really well, other days they (the batsmen) will come on top of you because you have two outfield players and not much pace on the ball as a spinner.
“For me, I really enjoy doing it because it means my game is growing. As a cricketer I try to be as flexible and useful as possible.
“I’m just trying to be the best I can at everything I can.”
With Australia slated to tour the spider-friendly countries of Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka next year, Agar may have the chance to kick off a red ball international career that stalled in 2017 after four tests.
“Nathan Lyon is the number one (Australian Test spinner). What I’ve always tried to do is be the second best,” he said.
“’Sweppo’ is also bowling genius, but when you have these subcontinent tours they take a few spinners and you just want to be part of that group and take your chance when it comes and develop a wide range of skills.”
As well as enjoying the company of his fellow spinners in the Caribbean, Agar is delighted to have his younger brother, 24-year-old fast bowler Wes Agar, on the Australian squad as well.
“It’s nice to just spend time with him, let alone be on an Australian cricket tour with him,” said 27-year-old Ashton.
“Were close. We talk about that all the time (and) we love each other a lot.
“The family is really proud. It was good to play together in the same team in Australian colors yesterday. It’s a very nice feeling.”
