Paralympic Committee chooses Brazilian delegation to the Games





The Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB) announced on Tuesday (6) the delegation that will represent Brazil at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo (Japan), which will take place between August 24 and September 5. 253 members Includes non-disabled athletes, such as guides, gutters (bucci ball), goalkeepers (5 blind football), and rudders (rowing). It is the second largest in the country in the event’s history, surpassed only in 2016, in Rio de Janeiro (286), and the largest abroad. The names were submitted directly by the CPB in Facebook social networking site And in the entity channel on Youtube. Before the information was revealed, a tribute was paid to two-time Bocce Paralympic champion Derso Jose Pinto, who passed away last April. We are experiencing an unprecedented moment in modern history. We were all prepared for this moment a year ago when unfortunately the pandemic broke out. [da covid-19] And the dream of the athletes had to be postponed for a year. The epidemic continues and we hope it ends. We also hope that the Games will be a great lever for the recovery of our peoples, because sport means resilience and self-respect, said Mizale Conrado, president of the People’s Protection Council. Brazil will participate in 20 of the 22 sports. The exceptions are wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby. Athletics is the most represented sport in Brazil: 64 names, three names more than Rio 2016. Initially there will be 54 athletes, but last Friday (2) the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) released High Performance Ranking, acronym in English , guarantees given ten more places for the country. The delegation will have participants in the disciplines that will appear for the first time at the Paralympic Games. In Parapadmenton, the country is represented by Vitor Tavares in the SS6 (dwarfism) class. In parataekwondo there are three athletes: Silvana Cardoso, Nathan Torquato and Deborah Menezes, all in class K44 (arm amputation). In a video sent to Brazil, Tavares said: “The expectations are very good. I have worked hard, focused on the goal to get the best result for Brazil. We are always analyzing the matches and working to improve them. ” It was broadcast live. The goal of the CPB for Tokyo is to keep Brazil in the top ten of the medal table. In 2016, when the country hosted the event, the delegation collected 72 medals (14 gold, 29 silver and 29 bronze) and placed eighth. At the 2012 London (UK) Games, the Brazilian team was seventh best-ranked, with fewer podiums (43), but seven golds (21) more than Rio de Janeiro. Despite all the impact of the pandemic, especially in the beginning, because of the uncertainty about holding the Games, I think we managed to create the best conditions for the athletes to reach Tokyo at their best. I think they are overcoming the obstacles imposed by the pandemic, said CPB technical director Alberto Martins. Part of the Brazilian delegation will travel to Japan in the first week of August to acclimatize to 14 sports (athletics, bocce, rowing, futsal, goalball, weightlifting, judo, swimming, parapaddington, rowing, archery, table tennis and tennis on wheelchair and sitting volleyball) in Hamamatsu. The city of Shizuoka Prefecture is located 260 kilometers from Tokyo and is home to Brazil’s largest settlement in the Asian country. “[A aclimatao] It is important for the athlete to really feel the competition. It would be complicated for an athlete to have that much control over a major event, even physiologically. For every hour of time difference it takes a whole day. So it’s important to go a few days early to get an idea of ​​the time zone and get used to the size of the competitions, explains Paralympic Athletics Champion and CPB Vice-President Johansson Nascimento. Listen to the National Broadcaster:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mediarunsearch.co.uk/paralympic-committee-selects-the-brazilian-delegation-to-the-games/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos