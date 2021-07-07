Four British women’s golfers with WGCA All-Americans tabs

CORAL SPRINGS, Florida. While the Kentucky women’s golf team broke glass ceilings this season with its first NCAA Championship final since 1992, it also made business in the classroom.

Four Wildcats senior Rikke Svejgard Nielsen , sophomore Jensen Castle and Marissa Wenzler and freshmen Laney Frye were selected on Tuesday to the 2020-21 Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar Team. It is the third year in a row that the UK has placed at least four Wildcats on the WGCA All-American Scholar list, and the UK has won a total of 13 awards in the past three seasons.

More than 1,400 women’s collegiate golfers in NCAA Divisions I, II, and III were recognized with the honor. It is the third year in a row that Svejgård Nielsen has been named a WGCA All-American Scholar and the second consecutive season for Castle and Wenzler.

All four Wildcats honored were part of the group that qualified for the first berth to the UK NCAA Championship Final in 29 years.

Among the requirements to be nominated for a WGCA All-American Scholars, a student-athlete must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 for the entirety of her college career, be of high morale, and be played in 50% of the college’s regularly scheduled competition rounds during the season.

Kentucky posted a spring semester average of 3,679, one of the highest numbers in the UK. All 10 Wildcats on the 2020-21 roster have made the Southeastern Conference academic honors list.

Svejgård Nielsen enjoyed a decorated senior season. She was named SEC Women’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year in April, becoming the third British women’s golfer in school history to win the award and the first since 2009. Even with English as her second language, Svejgård Nielsen excelled while graduating in agriculture and medical biotechnology with an average of 3,711. She recently completed a minor in neuroscience, is a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member, and has made the Dean’s List six times.

On the course, Svejgård Nielsen played her best wave on the course to unleash the British postseason run. She finished in the top 20 in three of the last five tournaments with 54-hole lows in four consecutive events before the NCAA Championship Finals.

Castle has a cumulative GPA of 3,605 in her two-year career in the UK, while making one of the program’s all-time best starts. She achieved the fifth-best single-season average in school history as a freshman and was a key part of Kentucky’s historic 2020-21 season, adding 30 of her 33 scores to the team total. Last month she played in the US Women’s Open and last week she won the Carolinas Four-Ball Championship with Rachel Keuhn of Wake Forest for the second season in a row.

Castle is pursuing a degree in business management and made the SEC Academic Honor Roll for the first time this season.

Wenzler is a two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member and has appeared on the Dean’s List in three semesters. Wenzler, majoring in finance, has a 3,758 GPA during her first two years in college.

An aspiring sophomore from Centerville, Ohio, Wenzler was the UK’s second best at the National Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona. She played in 10 tournaments in 2020-21

Frye enjoyed a sensational freshman season on and off the track. In class, she posted a perfect 4.0 GPA as she researched which major to choose. Frye made the SEC Academic First-Year Honor Roll and the Dean’s List in both semesters this spring.

In her first season of college golf, Frye achieved one of the highest scoring averages in school history with 73.5 strokes per round. On his way to SEC All-Freshman Team honors, Frye led the Wildcats in batting average, top-10 finishes (two), top-two performances (three), and rounds of par or better (13). Her 13 rounds of par or better is the second most in a single season in school history.

