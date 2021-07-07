Festival weekends return as the WBBL schedule takes shape





Fans across Australia can personally cheer on their WBBL clubs this season, with the schedule for the seventh edition of the women’s T20 tournament set to return to a festival weekend format. After playing entirely at a bio-secure Sydney hub due to COVID19 border closures last season, WBBL|07 will travel to each of the state’s six capitals, with matches to return to regional areas as well. The full schedule will be revealed later this week, but cricket.com.au understands that the season will start under lights on Thursday 14 October at North Sydney Oval, the venue for a great opening weekend of cricket with all eight teams. Sydney was chosen to start the season because of the short turnaround with Australia’s multi-format series against India, which concludes with the third and final T20I at North Sydney Oval on October 11. Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide and Hobart will also host festivals, while Brisbane Heat will host theirs at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast due to the redevelopment of Brisbane’s Allan Border Field, while also returning to Mackay. The schedule includes a COVID-19 warning that outbreaks and border closures could force changes; recent outbreaks in Victoria, New South Wales, Western Australia and Queensland have resulted in winter codes changing their fixtures on the run, while crowd restrictions have fluctuated. The contract embargo for WBBL|07 was lifted in late April, with Perth Scorchers being one of the clubs making big early moves. The Scorchers have signed South African superstar Marizanne Kapp, who spent six seasons with Sydney Sixers, along with Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu. English players are unlikely to be available this season, due to a conflicting limited-overs tour of Pakistan expected to run until October 22. Given Australia’s strict quarantine requirements and proximity to the women’s Ashes starting in January, clubs that lined up English stars last season – including champions Sydney Thunder and runner-up Melbourne Stars – will have to look elsewhere for their overseas stars this time around. As welcome news, India’s biggest stars can make their first appearance in the tournament since WBBL|04, with players like Hamarpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues already set to be in Australia after their multi-format series in September and early October.

