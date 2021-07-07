Manchester organizes 7v7 football tournament on Saturday | Sport





MANCHESTER — The Vermont All Star Football Camp kicks off its summer of football at Taylor Field this Saturday with a new wrinkle on the schedule: a seven-on-seven tournament. As of Tuesday afternoon, four teams have registered to compete in the inaugural 7v7 tournament: Mount Anthony, Burr and Burton, Cambridge and St. Johnsbury. There will be good football because I think all four of those teams have good programs, said Chris Redding, owner of the Vermont All Star Football Camp. They are teams that will probably be very good in the fall. Redding, a former standout receiver at both MAU and BBA who later went on to play Division I football at the University of New Hampshire, bought the football camp in February. The game will consist of two 10-minute halves, with the first eight minutes of each half featuring a running clock. The last two minutes follow the traditional management of the football clock: incompleteness stops the clock, just like crossing the borders. We’re doing it intentionally for game flow, Redding said. The first eight (minutes) it will be full, as fast as you can, and then the last two will be real gameplay. Redding said that at one point, eight teams had registered for the tournament. A few teams have since withdrawn due to a lack of numbers and other commitments, such as legion baseball, leaving the number at four. Regardless of the number, Redding is excited to bring 7v7 to Southern Vermont and believes every team will improve from Saturday’s tournament. We have four teams that will be there on Saturday, they will get better at football and compete, Reading said. I think the competition in terms of how good these teams are is relatively even, which is exciting for all teams involved. MAU coach Chad Gordon said the Patriots have not competed in 7v7 since he became the coach in 2017. He said the tournament will help skill position players during their off-season jobs. It’s good for the quarterbacks, defensive backs, running backs, wide receivers, linebacker-type guys to go out and just work on the basic footwork and work on timing, Gordon said. Coaches interested in participating in the tournament can visit vtfootballcamps.com to register.

