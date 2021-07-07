McCallie Tennis Lands Three on TSWA All-State Team





Division II-AA state champion McCallie leads the area rosters to the 2021 Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Tennis Team with three honorees. The Blue Tornado defeated MBA 4-0 to claim this year’s title. Rising junior Andreas Silaste was named in the DII-AA singles category, while state doubles champions Gabe Getz and Will Leathers were honored in that category. Elena Kurowski of McMinn County was selected in the Girl’s Large School Division singles category. Kurowski, a recent graduate, lost a hard-fought match in the state quarterfinals. GIRLS Big School Division SINGLES Willa Rogers, Dobyns Bennett, Sr. Lucy Higgins, Lincoln County, Sr. Margaux Britt, Collierville, Jr. Elena Kurowski, McMinn County, Sri Lanka. DOUBLE GAME Allie Knox, Sr.-Leah McBride, So., Science Hill Vivy Huddleston, Father-Belle Huddleston, Jr., Brentwood Small School Division SINGLES Ellison Reynoldson, Camden, So. Maddie Maben, L&N Stem Academy, Sr. Leigh Baldwin, Madison Academic Jr. Morgan Brown, Watertown, Jr. DOUBLE GAME Ella Konig, Jr.-Gracie Kelly, So., Summertown Mitzi Castro, So.-Sarah Wilson, Sr., Madison Academic Division II-A SINGLES Allie Faulkner, Knoxville Christian Academy, Grade 8 Kai Wince, Lausanne College, Jr. Ayden Kujawa, Clarksville Academy, Jr. Ella Sallee, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Jr. DOUBLE GAME Lili Roth, Sr.-Delaney Bone, Jr., Webb School-Knoxville Brilee Davis, Fr.-Addy Measley, So., University School of Jackson Division II-AA SINGLES Meave Thorton, Knox Catholic, that is. Sean Mullin, St. Benedict in Auburndale, Sr. Peyton Tomicheck, Brentwood Academy, Fr. Eleni Liakonis, Knox Catholic, Fr. DOUBLE GAME Melanie Woodbury, Fr.-Stephanie Woodbury, Jr., Hutchison School Riley Collins, Jr.-Anna Chambers, Sr., Ensworth School BOYS Big school Division SINGLES Ranjay Arul, Collierville, So. Griffen Nickels, Science Hill, Sr. Carter Ramthun, Station Camp, Jr. Andrew Lee, Oak Ridge, Jr. DOUBLE GAME Jackson Stone, Jr.-Ethan Eisenhauer, Sr., Ravenwood Ajay Arul, So.-Tristian Kelly, So., Collierville Small School Division SINGLES Evan Carr, L&N Stem Academy, Sr. Eli England, Claiborne, Fr. Boris Combest, Memphis Middle College, Sr. Logan Turner, Knox Halls, Sr. DOUBLE GAME Joshua Rodriguez, Sr.-Joseph Rodriguez, Sr., Merrol Hyde Preston Johns, Jr.-Justin McCarty, Jr., Gatlinburg-Pittman Division II-A SINGLES Walker Stearns, St. Georges Independent, Sr. Danny Hamze, Lausanne Collegiale, So. Nicolas Roth, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Jr. Henry Stack, University School of Nashville, So. DOUBLE GAME Alex Juergens, Jr.-Wilder Dewhirst, So., Knox Webb Jack Wilkerson, Fr.-Tristan Scallion, Fr., University School of Jackson Division II-AA SINGLES Baylor Sai, Montgomery Bell Academy, Sr. Hank Trondson, Ensworth School, So. Andreas Sillaste, McCallie School, So. Foster Pierce, Montgomery Bell Academy, Jr. DOUBLE GAME Gabe Getz, Fr.-Will Leathers, Jr., McCallie School Luke Donovan, Sr.-Roberto Ferrer, So., Memphis University School (Email Dennis Norwood at [email protected]; follow him on Twitter at @noogasportsdude)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chattanoogan.com/2021/7/6/430897/McCallie-Tennis-Lands-Three-On-TSWA.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos