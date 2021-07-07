Sports
McCallie Tennis Lands Three on TSWA All-State Team
Division II-AA state champion McCallie leads the area rosters to the 2021 Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Tennis Team with three honorees. The Blue Tornado defeated MBA 4-0 to claim this year’s title.
Rising junior Andreas Silaste was named in the DII-AA singles category, while state doubles champions Gabe Getz and Will Leathers were honored in that category.
Elena Kurowski of McMinn County was selected in the Girl’s Large School Division singles category. Kurowski, a recent graduate, lost a hard-fought match in the state quarterfinals.
GIRLS
Big School Division
SINGLES
Willa Rogers, Dobyns Bennett, Sr.
Lucy Higgins, Lincoln County, Sr.
Margaux Britt, Collierville, Jr.
Elena Kurowski, McMinn County, Sri Lanka.
DOUBLE GAME
Allie Knox, Sr.-Leah McBride, So., Science Hill
Vivy Huddleston, Father-Belle Huddleston, Jr., Brentwood
Small School Division
SINGLES
Ellison Reynoldson, Camden, So.
Maddie Maben, L&N Stem Academy, Sr.
Leigh Baldwin, Madison Academic Jr.
Morgan Brown, Watertown, Jr.
DOUBLE GAME
Ella Konig, Jr.-Gracie Kelly, So., Summertown
Mitzi Castro, So.-Sarah Wilson, Sr., Madison Academic
Division II-A
SINGLES
Allie Faulkner, Knoxville Christian Academy, Grade 8
Kai Wince, Lausanne College, Jr.
Ayden Kujawa, Clarksville Academy, Jr.
Ella Sallee, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Jr.
DOUBLE GAME
Lili Roth, Sr.-Delaney Bone, Jr., Webb School-Knoxville
Brilee Davis, Fr.-Addy Measley, So., University School of Jackson
Division II-AA
SINGLES
Meave Thorton, Knox Catholic, that is.
Sean Mullin, St. Benedict in Auburndale, Sr.
Peyton Tomicheck, Brentwood Academy, Fr.
Eleni Liakonis, Knox Catholic, Fr.
DOUBLE GAME
Melanie Woodbury, Fr.-Stephanie Woodbury, Jr., Hutchison School
Riley Collins, Jr.-Anna Chambers, Sr., Ensworth School
BOYS
Big school Division
SINGLES
Ranjay Arul, Collierville, So.
Griffen Nickels, Science Hill, Sr.
Carter Ramthun, Station Camp, Jr.
Andrew Lee, Oak Ridge, Jr.
DOUBLE GAME
Jackson Stone, Jr.-Ethan Eisenhauer, Sr., Ravenwood
Ajay Arul, So.-Tristian Kelly, So., Collierville
Small School Division
SINGLES
Evan Carr, L&N Stem Academy, Sr.
Eli England, Claiborne, Fr.
Boris Combest, Memphis Middle College, Sr.
Logan Turner, Knox Halls, Sr.
DOUBLE GAME
Joshua Rodriguez, Sr.-Joseph Rodriguez, Sr., Merrol Hyde
Preston Johns, Jr.-Justin McCarty, Jr., Gatlinburg-Pittman
Division II-A
SINGLES
Walker Stearns, St. Georges Independent, Sr.
Danny Hamze, Lausanne Collegiale, So.
Nicolas Roth, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Jr.
Henry Stack, University School of Nashville, So.
DOUBLE GAME
Alex Juergens, Jr.-Wilder Dewhirst, So., Knox Webb
Jack Wilkerson, Fr.-Tristan Scallion, Fr., University School of Jackson
Division II-AA
SINGLES
Baylor Sai, Montgomery Bell Academy, Sr.
Hank Trondson, Ensworth School, So.
Andreas Sillaste, McCallie School, So.
Foster Pierce, Montgomery Bell Academy, Jr.
DOUBLE GAME
Gabe Getz, Fr.-Will Leathers, Jr., McCallie School
Luke Donovan, Sr.-Roberto Ferrer, So., Memphis University School
