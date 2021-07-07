Reminiscent of the Monroe Moccasins: It’s Been 20 Years Since the Northeast Louisiana Hockey Team Quit | KTVE





Posted: July 6, 2021 / 10:51 PM CDT

/ Updated: July 6, 2021 / 10:51 PM CDT

The Monroe Moccasins have been absent for two decades. And yet there are still people in the community who have ties to the Northeast Louisiana hockey team. “Yeah, it was a little bitter for me, because the team was folding and I had to put on some grown-up pants to say, ‘Okay, this is enough sports,'” said former Moccasin Darren Dougan. 20 years ago, the last siren sounded for Dougan and the Moccasins. After a stay of four years, the team was no more. “It kind of forced me to retire,” Dougan says. “And it wasn’t my decision. I didn’t like that. I actually wanted to hang up the skates when it was my choice.” Dougan, now an insurance salesman, starred in Monroe for four seasons. The former center finished his time with a career of 80 goals. His memory takes him back to a time when the team’s former home, the Monroe Civic Center, was still rocking. “All the lights were out and the music was playing,” Dougan says. “And the place was just packed. And I looked at the one standing behind me and I said, ‘Man, this is going to be a great place to play.’ We went out and won that game. And it was a great atmosphere.” The fun lasted until 2001. Despite selling a record number of season tickets, the Monroe Moccasins were discontinued. “Unfortunately, it was not enough to guarantee that the owners would not suffer a loss. And Todd Newman was a big owner back then… Todd tried to get the city to support him, but had no qualms. Todd loved the sport and the team.” More than two decades later, Dougan is own team at home. His son, Dillon, used to play football for OCD. But that’s just one of the for real reasons why he is still here. “Well, it’s a little old thing called a southern woman that kept me here. That’s what happens, I think,” Dougan jokes. “The team folded. I got the chance to play somewhere else. It would have been selfish if I had asked [my wife] for her to come with me to play for a few more years, when she’s already established herself. The moccasins are gone. But the memories will stay with Darren Dougan forever. “You know, maybe there was a reason I came to Louisiana. It just wasn’t for hockey, and sometimes you think of those things in life.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.myarklamiss.com/sports/remembering-the-monroe-moccasins-its-been-20-years-since-northeast-louisianas-hockey-team-folded/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos