Jake Reed makes MLB debut as a reliever for Los Angeles Dodgers as wife prepares for Olympics





MIAMI — Righthander Jake Reed was recalled by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday to make his Major League-debut as his wife Janie Reed prepares to play outfield for the United States softball team at the Olympics. The Dodgers selected the 28-year old pitcher’s contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City for Tuesday’s game in Miami and named outfielder Steven Souza Jr. to order. Reed came in in the sixth inning with an 1-0 lead and the Marlins tied the score when shortstop Gavin Lux committed an error on Jesus Aguilar’s two-out grounder. The side-arming reliever gave up two hits, struckout one and walked one in a 2-1 extra-inning loss. He was 0-0 with a 2.61 ERA and struckout 11 in 10 1/3 innings over nine games with Oklahoma City. He signed with the Dodgers on June 4, two days after being released by the Los Angeles Angels. He has a 5.57 ERA and one save in 21 innings over 17 games this season. “He’s a man who does a good job,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “Very cool story. I’m really excited about him. And our guys in the front office have looked him up, found him and he’s going to help us win ball games.” Reed has a salary of $575,000 in the major leagues and $170,000 in the minors. 2 Related He is 19-14 with a 3.73 ERA in eight minor league seasons. Reed was selected by Minnesota in the fifth round of the 2014 University of Oregon amateur competition. Janie Reed, the former Janie Takeda, is also 28 and went to Oregon. She won gold medals at the 2017 and 2019 Pan Am Games. The top-ranked US, seeking their fourth Olympic gold medal, opens on July 21 against No. 9 Italy in Japan’s Fukushima. The team said Monday it had arrived in Iwakuni, Japan, for training in conjunction with the US Marine Corp Air Station Iwakuni. Souza, 32, hit .160 with one homer and two RBI’s in 25 at bats. He is a six season veteran having played for Washington (2014), Tampa Bay (2015-17), Arizona (2018), the Chicago Cubs (2020) and the Dodgers. Los Angeles also recalled Oklahoma City southpaw Garrett Clevinger and placed southpaw Victor Gonzalez on its 10-day left-handed plantar fasciitis injury list. Clevinger was 2-3 with a 2.03 ERA in one start and 14 relief appearances with the Dodgers earlier this season, throwing four scoreless innings over four games with Oklahoma City. He gave up one basehit on Tuesday in two-thirds of a scoreless inning.

