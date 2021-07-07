Sports
Sixers, Thunder sign legends for Big Bash campaigns
Sydney’s Big Bash clubs have called on two of the game’s greats to give them an edge over their rivals in the cutthroat business of framing and attracting international talent amid the uncertainty caused by COVID19.
Former Australia captains Lisa Sthalekar and Alex Blackwell have been signed as roster managers for the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder respectively.
Sthalekar, an ICC and Cricket Australia Hall of Fame member who played 187 games for her country, will manage both the BBL and WBBL lists for the Sixers.
Blackwell, Australia’s most filled female player and World Cup captain, will look after Thunder’s WBBL squad.
Since calling on her playing career, Sthalekar has built a career as a broadcaster, working on both men’s and women’s cricket all over the world.
Former Thunder Captain Blackwell also works in broadcasting and has a unique insight into foreign players through her work with the global gender equality movement FairBreak.
Those insights into the world’s best talent will give them an edge when it comes to talent scouting for the Sixers and Thunder, said CNSW Head of Cricket Greg Mail.
“Their cricket pedigrees are clearly outstanding and they are both exceptional people who will bring decades of knowledge and experience to the role,” said Mail.
“The fact that they both watch more cricket than most with their commentary roles and have had the chance to see lots of talent from all over Australia and around the world is a big positive.”
That information will be crucial this summer, given the challenges posed by an overcrowded international schedule and COVID19 restrictions.
Quarantine requirements coupled with conflicting tournaments and international obligations will continue to be a concern in both the women’s and men’s competitions.
The WBBL|07 season kicks off on October 14 and the Thunder will already have to get at least two new internationals for their title defense due to England’s conflicting tour of Pakistan, which has prevented Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont from returning.
“I think I fit the role pretty well,” Blackwell said. “It’s something I’ll continue to do anyway because of the great opportunities I get to comment on cricket.
“I also keep an eye on all domestic cricket and international through my role at FairBreak, where I help assemble all six teams for the FairBreak Invitational – a first of its kind global invitational tournament in Hong Kong next year.”
The Sixers have confirmed they’ve split with South African stars Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk – the former signed to Perth Scorchers – and are linked to Indian couple Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav, but any changes to availability of the Indian stars can force a change in tact for the magenta club.
“I’ve been lucky enough to commentary on cricket and a lot of T20 cricket around the world with different tournaments and with that I’ve been lucky enough to see a lot of players here and abroad,” said Sthalekar.
“I feel I am in a good position to help both the Sixers WBBL and BBL teams to ensure we have the right staff on the squad so they can chase more titles and raise the bar in both tournaments can continue to increase.”
A list manager for Thunder’s BBL team will be appointed in due course.
The Sixers are looking for a new WBBL coach, following the departure of Ben Sawyer to take on a full-time assistant role with the Australian women’s team.
