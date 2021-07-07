How to start playing tennis, which racket to buy and where to take lessons

Wimbledon gives a huge boost to British tennis at all levels each summer as players of all ages flock to their local tennis club to try and emulate the heroes they watch on BBC coverage of the tournament every year.

Still, figuring out how to get into the game can be a challenge, so here’s your Tennis365 guide to everything you need to know:

HOW DO I GET INTO TENNIS?

Start by going to the LTA website and checking out their section at how do you get into the game?.

There you will find details about your local club, how to get in touch with a coach near you and also how to participate in group sessions which are often a great way to take your first steps in the sport and help fellow beginners meet who want to play the game.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s9XijroS-your

HOW DO I GET MY CHILDREN IN TENNIS?

Children are inspired by what they see on TV and Wimbledon always inspires thousands of young people to ask their parents to take them to a tennis court.

Many will never have played before, so the LTA Youth program is well worth checking out as it offers a racket, balls, a branded t-shirt and six lessons at a club near you for only 34.99.

It gives kids the chance to get out on the track and understand the basics of the game and for that modest price, it’s a perfect way to plot a route to the game.

WHICH RACKET SHOULD I BUY?

This is a tough question because it all depends on what level you want to play at.

Babolat offers a wide range of rackets from the Wimbledon brand, with the purple color on the frame matching that of the All England Club’s own branding.

If you’re looking to play tennis for the first time, check out their Evoke racket for a reasonable price of $50.

For those who have their sights set on a racket that will help you take your game to the next level, the Babolat Boost racket may be right up your alley at age 90.

More experienced players will enjoy playing with the Pure Drive Lite racket, a professional-level racket available for purchase in the Wimbledon online shop for $175 (pictured above with Wimbledon semi-finalist Karolina Pliskova).

WHAT SHOES SHOULD I BUY?

This is an area where the competition is hot and there are some great options on the market.

Many professional players use ASICS or Adidas tennis shoes, but those who like to stick with the Wimbledon theme will appreciate the look and feel of the tennis shoes. Babolat men’s tennis shoe, the only trainer to come with a Wimbledon logo.

HOW MUCH ARE TENNIS LESSONS?

There’s only one question this summer: U In? This is the rallying cry and our invitation for all people of all abilities, sizes and backgrounds to get out there and #PlayYourWay https://t.co/0WYfhKGqmQ pic.twitter.com/Gt2VNEDIko — LTA (@the_LTA) June 18, 2021

The price depends on the level of qualification that the coach has achieved.

Top level club coaches can charge up to 35 per hour for a lesson, but that price can drop if they are just a level two coach.

Junior players can get great deals on booking a range of lessons, with the school holidays ahead being a great time to take local coaching courses run in your area which are both great for tennis enthusiasts and work well for working parents.

follow us on twitter @T365Official and like our Facebook page.

< class="stick_ad"/>