The Drill: In hockey, cross country and tennis, Langerud gives it all

But when he took on a new role for the Worthington High School boys’ tennis team last spring, he found the challenge uniquely difficult.

Suddenly, when he took the field, he was the number 1 singles player.

He skipped a few steps in between and became the lead performer on a team that was missing all the leading players from the previous season. Bearing in mind that there was no high school tennis season at all in 2020 – wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic – the WHS junior quickly learned that jumping to first place in the pecking order was quite a change. .

That’s a big step, especially for me, because I went from the very lowest spot on the varsity to the very best spot on the varsity within two years, with no season in between, he recently recalled. But my coaches thought I was doing pretty well. They thought I was stuck there, they always had a smile on my face. I gave everything.

In all three sports for which Langerud has worn the Worthington Trojans colors, he has performed with grace and style. In the winter it’s hockey. In the fall, its cross country. In cross country, he consistently placed at the front of the pack in his junior season, including a high runner-up.

I would like to train a lot (this summer), he said, to get better this year, and I want to break my PR (personal best) this year, 16:49.

In Summertime this week, Drill works with young people on the tennis courts, teaching them the basics and inspiring them to enjoy the game. The blond-haired Trojan, whose patience was regularly shown as a member of the WHS tennis team, is now showing patience with children half his size.

Today, it’s hard to imagine these little ones — some who can barely hit the ball straight — making the kind of adjustments that Langerud has already made in his tennis career. But every jump starts with a step.

To see a video of The Globes piece about Alec Langerud, online at: www.dglobe.com . Here’s an example of the interview:

QUESTION: What did your freshman year of high school tennis teach you?

ANSWER: This year I have learned that not everything will go as planned. You might think you’re in a good place for having the number 1, but never take anything for granted. People will always give everything, you always have to fight through it. It’s a very mental game. Stay strong, don’t let the opponent get in your head, don’t let yourself get in your head. Because then it’s two against zero instead of one against one.

QUESTION: What do you think about when you run those long cross country races?

ANSWER: I think the things that go through my head can surprise people. It’s really nothing. You really can’t think about anything when you’re running. You try to think about something, and then your brain just forgets it for the next 10 seconds. It’s weird to explain. I do not know how it works.

QUESTION: Tell us something unusual about you that some people don’t know.

ANSWER: The most unusual thing about me that people don’t really know is that I like to play with puzzles and Rubik’s Cube. I can solve a Rubik’s Cube, I think my best time is 26 seconds. I (my friends) became somewhat interested in Rubik’s Cube, so they all had their Rubik’s Cube with them too. And they gave them all to me, I had about 10 lined up for me. And I just went through them all and solved them all one by one. And it probably lasted about 10 minutes, but it was in a restaurant and we got a video of it in time-lapse and everything.