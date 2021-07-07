Olympic travel a big challenge for some Pacific Island teams





WELLINGTON Famous athletes in sports like tennis and golf en route to the Tokyo Olympics are likely to arrive at the front of the plane in Japan. It’s a style that Pacific Islander athletes are not used to. Fiji’s gold medal-winning men’s rugby sevens team will arrive in Tokyo on Thursday along with the other members of their national team on a cargo/cargo flight carrying mostly frozen fish. Commercial passenger flights to and from countries in the Pacific have become scarce during the pandemic. Lorraine Mar, the chief executive of the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee, said on Wednesday that arranging travel for the Fiji team to Tokyo has been a logistical challenge.” Mar said about 51 athletes and officials, mainly Fiji’s men’s and women’s sevens squad, will fly from Fiji’s main international airport in Nadi on Thursday. It is a regularly scheduled cargo flight with some passenger capacity. Advertisement The sevens teams were recently based in Australia, where the Fiji men won the Oceania Sevens title two weeks ago in Townsville, Queensland. The men’s team gave Fiji its first-ever Olympic gold medal when it won the inaugural Olympic rugby sevens tournament in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. The Fiji teams were originally expected to fly directly from Australia to Tokyo, but plans were changed at the last minute due to new COVID-19-related restrictions in Asia. Apart from the sevens teams, the Fiji team consists of one track and field athlete, two swimmers, a female table tennis player and a judo competitor currently based in Japan. Mar said dealing with the departure of athletes from Japan is also a challenge. The IOC requires athletes to leave the Olympic Village within 48 hours of their event. Fiji has booked a flight from Tokyo to Nadi on July 29, after the sevens tournament has concluded, which could also carry other athletes who have been eliminated or stopped competing. Another flight is booked on August 10. Advertisement Mar hopes the IOC will grant dispensation to athletes who cannot immediately get a flight home to remain in the village until travel is available. Of other Pacific countries, Samoa has already withdrawn its three-member weightlifting from the games because they are all based in Samoa and the government of Samoa is concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in Japan. Eight Samoan athletes based abroad will still compete. It concerns two boxers in Australia, four sailors and canoeists in New Zealand, an athlete in the United States and a judoka in Japan. Tonga will send six competitors, all but two of them abroad. Among them are Pita Taufatofua, the naked Tongan who was bare-chested when he carried the Tongan flag at the opening ceremony of the Games in Rio. Taufatofua, who will compete in taekwondo in Tokyo, also represented Tonga in cross-country skiing at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Advertisement ____ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.local10.com/sports/2021/07/07/olympic-travel-a-big-challenge-for-some-pacific-island-teams/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos