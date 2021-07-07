Cubs Jake Arrieta Says He’s Not Ready After Another Short Getaway As Chicago Loses Eleventh In A Row

CHICAGO — Right-minded cubs Jake Arrieta pushed back on Tuesday-evening with the idea that he might be played as an effective starter after holding out for only 1 2/3 innings for the second consecutive appearance in Chicago’s 15-10 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies .

“Not even close,” said Arrieta after the Cubs’ 11th consecutive loss. “This sucks. Really. But I’m not going to hang my head. I’m going to keep working. I’m going to do what needs to be done.”

Arrieta blamed the poor execution of his recent piece. After racking up a 2.57 ERA during his first five starts of the season, the 35-year veteran has racked up an 8.55 over his past 12, easily the highest in the league during that period.

“I know where my stuff is in play,” Arrieta said. “I watch baseball a lot, and it’s still there. It is. This is a tough time for us as a team and for me individually.”

The Cubs have lost the second-most consecutive games for a team after throwing a no-hitter, while Tuesday’s defeat was the fourth in a streak in which they had to concede at least 10 points. It is the first time since 2000 that they have had to concede 13 or more points in consecutive matches. The Phillies defeated them 13-3 on Monday.

“I’ve contributed to the ongoing journey we’re on, and that doesn’t suit me at all,” Arrieta said. “There’s still a lot in the tank. There’s no doubt about that. The stuff is playing. The execution isn’t there. It hasn’t been for a while, but I’ve been in similar situations in my career. this one.”

The Cubs don’t have much behind Arrieta to replace him in the rotation, even if they wanted to. Manager David Ross was asked what he would consider when Arrieta returns this weekend.

“I’ll have to look into that,” Ross said. “We have a lot to do, 11 losses in a row. I think there is a lot to look at. I will be thinking about this tonight. I will tackle the problems tomorrow morning.”

Meanwhile, the Phillies have scored 28 runs on 26 hits in the first two games of the series. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen and Rhys Hoskins Tuesday became the first Phillies trio to have an HR and four RBIs in a game since 2009, and the fourth trio to do it for the Phillies since RBIs became official in 1920.

The Phillies also become the first team this season to have its first four batters score on a grand slam in the first inning. McCutchen took Arrieta just 10 pitches deep into the game, which ultimately led to Arrieta being asked if he was nearing the end of his career.

“I understand the question,” he said. ‘I expect it. But whatever has to happen, it will happen. I have no doubts about that.’

This is Arrieta’s second stint with the Cubs after helping them to a World Series title in 2016. He won the National League Cy Young with them the year before while throwing two no-hitters during his time as a cub. He signed a three-year, $75 million contract with the Phillies in 2018, but came back to Chicago this season on a one-year, $6 million contract.

It’s been a difficult three months for him, but he firmly believes he can become a successful pitcher again.

“I have all the tools,” he said. “I know what needs to be done.”