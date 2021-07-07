Sports
Nick Kyrgios’ Olympic hopes hit hard after tennis star provides injury update
Nick Kyrgios appears to confirm he will not be appearing at the Tokyo Olympics following an injury update on his Instagram story.
Kyrgios had to withdraw from his third round at Wimbledon against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.
After the game he said he was in pain in his stomach and if he had continued he would have caused serious damage.
It was a very successful week for Kyrgios, who made his return to the international tennis circuit earlier this year after participating in the Australian Open.
However, much of the talk around Kyrgios’ week at SW19 was about his upcoming appearance at the Tokyo Olympics.
Kyrgios was one of 11 nominees in the Australian record tennis team for the rescheduled Olympics in Japan.
Not long after the team was announced, the Atlanta Open announced that Nick would also participate in their tournament.
The only problem with that was that the Tokyo Olympics and the Atlanta Open are scheduled at the same time, the last week of July.
Initially, Kyrgios was adamant that he had not yet decided which tournament he would play in.
After his withdrawal from Wimbledon, he hinted that he was leaning towards Atlanta and suggested that he doesn’t want to play in the Olympics if there won’t be crowds.
If I want to play the Olympics, I want to do it the right way, Kyrgiossaid said after the game.
I want to do it with full crowds, with my guests present. I want to do it when I can see other athletes doing their thing. Those are the Olympics for me.
“The Olympics, as it goes, are not the Olympics.
The Australian Olympic Committee confirmed Kyrgios’s place was until he told them otherwise and will support his decision come what may.
As for Nick Kyrgios, we would still love to see Nick at these Games,” said Australian Olympic Team Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman.
“He knows he is welcome at these Games and I would still think it would be a fantastic result for tennis and our team if he were there.
“I understand and respect his decision, whichever way he goes. The Games are different, people need to be able to believe that they can perform under these different conditions.”
“Nick will make his own decision and we will respect that.”
But now it looks like Nick has definitely decided that his return from injury will be in Atlanta.
Kyrgios posted to his Instagram story from his home in Nassau, Bahamas, giving his 1.7 million followers a glimpse of his workout schedule.
In the photo he posted, it says at the top of the page that his next tournament will be Atlanta 250.
If Kyrgios, the world number 60, does not compete in the Olympics, he will have to wait three more years to make his debut at the event.
The 26-year-old has spoken passionately about his love of team events and how playing in front of an audience often pushes him to do better.
He will be 29 by the time Paris 2024 rolls around, but we have no doubt Kyrgios will already be eyeing that event to make his Olympic debut and represent his country.
Sources
2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/au/tennis/news/tennis-nick-kyrgios-australia-team-tokyo-olympics-withdraw-atlanta-open/cdzu6af65y0h16mmmkmy9n9az
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]