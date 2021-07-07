Nick Kyrgios’ Olympic hopes hit hard after tennis star provides injury update

Nick Kyrgios appears to confirm he will not be appearing at the Tokyo Olympics following an injury update on his Instagram story.

Kyrgios had to withdraw from his third round at Wimbledon against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

After the game he said he was in pain in his stomach and if he had continued he would have caused serious damage.

It was a very successful week for Kyrgios, who made his return to the international tennis circuit earlier this year after participating in the Australian Open.

However, much of the talk around Kyrgios’ week at SW19 was about his upcoming appearance at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kyrgios was one of 11 nominees in the Australian record tennis team for the rescheduled Olympics in Japan.

Not long after the team was announced, the Atlanta Open announced that Nick would also participate in their tournament.

The only problem with that was that the Tokyo Olympics and the Atlanta Open are scheduled at the same time, the last week of July.

Initially, Kyrgios was adamant that he had not yet decided which tournament he would play in.

After his withdrawal from Wimbledon, he hinted that he was leaning towards Atlanta and suggested that he doesn’t want to play in the Olympics if there won’t be crowds.

If I want to play the Olympics, I want to do it the right way, Kyrgiossaid said after the game.

I want to do it with full crowds, with my guests present. I want to do it when I can see other athletes doing their thing. Those are the Olympics for me.

“The Olympics, as it goes, are not the Olympics.

The Australian Olympic Committee confirmed Kyrgios’s place was until he told them otherwise and will support his decision come what may.

As for Nick Kyrgios, we would still love to see Nick at these Games,” said Australian Olympic Team Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman.

“He knows he is welcome at these Games and I would still think it would be a fantastic result for tennis and our team if he were there.

“I understand and respect his decision, whichever way he goes. The Games are different, people need to be able to believe that they can perform under these different conditions.”

“Nick will make his own decision and we will respect that.”

But now it looks like Nick has definitely decided that his return from injury will be in Atlanta.

Kyrgios posted to his Instagram story from his home in Nassau, Bahamas, giving his 1.7 million followers a glimpse of his workout schedule.

In the photo he posted, it says at the top of the page that his next tournament will be Atlanta 250.

If Kyrgios, the world number 60, does not compete in the Olympics, he will have to wait three more years to make his debut at the event.

The 26-year-old has spoken passionately about his love of team events and how playing in front of an audience often pushes him to do better.

He will be 29 by the time Paris 2024 rolls around, but we have no doubt Kyrgios will already be eyeing that event to make his Olympic debut and represent his country.