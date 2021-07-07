Indian hockey legend Keshav Datt dies at 95





India’s one of the best hockey players, a double Olympic gold medalist Keshav Datt, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday. His companion Dolly Bairagi confirmed the news of his death. Datt, 95, leaves behind his two sons and a daughter. The reason for his death, as stated by his supervisor, was age-related ailments. The non-year-old former hockey player has not held up well in recent days. His body will be kept in Peace Heaven for a few days. Born in Lahore in 1925, Datt received his education and sports at Government College in the western city of Punjab. He was mentored by the legendary Dhyanchand and KD Singh Babu. Datt came into the limelight when he represented Punjab in the National Championship in undivided India. After Partition, he came to Bombay and then moved to Calcutta in 1950. He also represented Bombay and Bengal in the National Championships. The hockey world has lost one of its true legends today. Saddened by the passing of Keshav Datt. He was a double Olympic gold medalist, 1948 and 1952. A champion of India and Bengal. Condolences to his family and friends. Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 7, 2021 Datt was a member of the Indian hockey team that won the gold medal at the 1948 London Olympics. Four years later, he was vice-captain of the Indian team in Helsinki and took another gold medal. Datt did not compete in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics because he had professional commitments with his employer Brooke Bond. As a hockey player, Calcutta Port Commissioners was Datt’s first port of call. Famous Bengali film actor Jahar Ganguly, then Mohun Bagan’s hockey secretary, took him to the green-and-maroons. At Mohun Bagan, Datt won the Calcutta League six times and the Beighton Cup three times. He was widely regarded as one of the best half-backs in Indian hockey. Mohun Bagan awarded him the Mohun Bagan Ratna Prize in 2019.

