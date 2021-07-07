Brewers try to strengthen first base with trade for Rowdy Tellez

MIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 02: Rowdy Tellez #44 of the Toronto Blue Jays bats against Miami … [+] Marlins at Marlins Park on September 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

David Stearns hopes to strike gold again.

For the second time in six weeks, Milwaukee Brewers’ president of baseball operations said goodbye to a key piece of his bullpen to bolster another part of the big league roster when he sent right-handed reliever Trevor Richards to Toronto for first baseman Rowdy Tellez Tuesday evening.

The deal gives Milwaukee a left-handed option at first base where Keston Hiura has fallen back after a promising start after returning from Triple-A; a return that was needed when Daniel Vogelbach was lost to a hamstring injury.

I think the need is clear there, Stearns said before the Milwaukees game against the Mets at Citi Field was canceled due to rain. We lost a left-handed batter who was hitting in the middle of our lineup and doing really well, so we tried to replace some of that production.

Vogelbach, who also was acquired by Milwaukee from the Blue Jays late last season, had taken over as the daily starter at first base when Hiura was relegated for the second time to come out of an offensive slump that extended into last season. .

Hed performed well in the role, posting a .790 OPS with four home runs and seven RBI’s in 19 games before straining his hamstring while trying to score in a 5-0 victory in Arizona on June 22.

Not only did that leave Milwaukee with little choice in bringing Hiura back and further straining the depth of the team, which was put to the test by a season-long series of injuries, it left manager Craig Counsell with a lineup that was heavily right-handed and became even more lopsided that way when Kolten Wong was placed on the injured list this weekend.

That made Tellez, who hit 21 home runs in 11 games last season and eight in 35 games last season, an attractive target, despite the less than impressive numbers for 2021 (.209/.272/.338, 4 HRs, 610 OPS in 50). games) that led TOronto to have him pick to Triple-A last month.

This is a player who has consistently put the bat on the ball and he has consistently hit the ball hard, Stearns said. Those are two pretty good traits for major league hitters. He had success in the major leagues. Hes had a long track record in the minor leagues.

He got off to a bit of a slow start at the premier league level this year, but we think the underlying ingredients are pretty good. We think he should be able to perform at the highest level.

Stearns had a similar fortune when he took over shortstop Willy Adames from the Rays in late May. Adames hit only .197 with Tampa, but has been piping hot since coming to Milwaukee where he hit .298 with eight home runs, 29 RBI’s and a .930 OPS in 42 games, while also stabilizing the shortstop position where Luis Urias had struggled after taking over the day job earlier in the season.

In an ironic twist, Richards also came to Milwaukee in the deal with Adames, costing Stearns two highly regarded young relievers in JP Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen.

Adames’ success on the field and emergence as a leader off it overshadowed Richards’ contributions to the team. He played in 15 games for Milwaukee, going 3-0 with a 3.20 ERA and striking out 25 in 19 innings.

Losing Richards is tough, but the rise of options like Jake Cousins ​​and Miguel Sanchez and a recent trade for Hunter Strickland gave Stearns confidence that the bullpen could handle the slack.

We were probably approaching the edge of our depth a little bit and I’m aware of that, Stearns said. But to make such transactions, where two rival clubs make a deal, we often have to give up something from our major league club.

The deal for Tellez comes less than a month before the Major League Baseballs’ annual trading deadline. Stearns has not been shy about making moves this season so far and has no intention of sitting on his hands between now and July 31.

We were definitely open to improving the team however we can, Stearns said. That will be a chase that will continue for the next four weeks. I’ve said it before I’m not good at timing these things and I’m not good at predicting these things so I quit doing that but we were working to improve the team where we can and I hope I get the chance to do that again in the next four weeks.