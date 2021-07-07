Rugby had 2003, cricket had 2019





Gradually, Wembley is engulfed in a similar fervor. The 45,000 in attendance for the conquest of Germany in recent weeks seemed, with the 23rd rendition of Sweet Caroline’s chorus, like many crowds more. Tonight, that crowd swells to 66,000, by far the biggest gate of the Covid era. The optimism of Southgates players is so intense that it promises to be the most memorable sports atmosphere in decades. Forget the bloated rows of quarantine evasive dignitaries. A real final, with a big trophy, not just a fabrication but visible from the sidelines, is within reach. The obstacle for England this time is not Jurgen Klinsmann’s Germany or Luka Modrics Croatia, but Simon Kjaers Denmark. About the only factor in favor of the Danes is their billing as the neutrals’ favourite, in tribute to their extraordinary team spirit since Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest. However, there will be no semblance of neutrality at Wembley tonight. Ahead of England’s fifth game of potential six at home, the fans have enjoyed three more hours than they enjoyed pre-Germany to work up an alcohol-fueled fermentation kick off. Thrilled crowds wrapped in the flag of St. Georges versus a little bit of Copenhagen emigrants? It hardly looks like a fair fight, at least in the stands. You feel that the national game requires England to drag itself into uncharted territory since 66. Where English rugby has the Sydney night of November 22, 2003 as its ultimate touchstone, and where English cricket has the wild scenes of July 14, 2019, leaving to To measure itself, English football must desperately discard its catalog of semi-final torments as a point of reference. There has been enough obsession with Chris Waddle and Italia 90, Southgate and Euro 96, why Harry Kane didn’t go to Raheem Sterling three summers ago for a potentially decisive second goal in Moscow. After 55 years of these hypotheses, it’s high time we raised the bar. Every Wednesday night variable should work in England’s favour. In his nearly five years in charge, Southgate has turned Wembley into an almost impregnable citadel, losing just two competitive matches. It doesn’t matter that one of those defeats came against Denmark last October. That was a boring Nations League qualifier behind closed doors, as Harry Maguires’ head was still deformed by his exploits in Mykonos. This is as stark contrast as you could wish for: a feverish setting, a team free from controversy and a central defender who has recovered to his best form. Kane has put forward a strong argument to explain why this is a unique opportunity for England. Nobody wants to hear on Thursday how they will make everything right at the World Cup in Qatar. Here they have distilled the perfect mix more than ever: the right team, the right coach, the right place, the right time. This is a moment in the nation’s sports history that must be seized.

