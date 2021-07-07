MCW CER offers football camp | News, Sports, Jobs





SHERBURN — I hope your Fourth of July was fun and safe. Condolences to the families of Carroll Behne and Irene Lutterman, who passed away last week. They will be missed by many. Best wishes for a successful school year to the staff and teachers of the Martin County West School District. New district teachers include: Noah Anderson, vocal music, Payten Crosby, fourth grade, Bridget Finley, Spanish, Amanda Fiorentino, English, Sarah Hansen, math, Parker Haug, instrumental music, Shyranda Hornick, counselor, Marlene Johnson, special education (elem.), Hunter Manderfeld, Ag/ Business, Logan Pankonin, Mathematics, Adam Schorn, Social Studies, and Jenna Steele, Second Grade. There are internal transfers and some teachers will move to other buildings or grades. Jennifer Clow becomes an elementary reading intervention assistant, Ryan Melkert, fourth grade, Carter Wille, social studies, and Molly Roben, administrative assistant at the Jr./Sr. High school. The school district requests that any new family contact the office at (507) 764-2330 and receive the newsletter with tons of information. Every MCW family with a new address, mailing address, telephone number, email address or other contact information should also call (507) 764-2330 with that information. The MCW website can be found at www.martin.k12.mn.us This summer, MCW Community Education and Recreation will have opportunities for area children, such as the Coach T (Tumbleson) Football Camp that will take place from July 26 to July 30 on the north side of Sherburn Elementary. This is open to preschool through eighth grade students. There is a $100 fee and the registration deadline is July 21. Contact the CER office to register or for more information. Prairie Fire Children’s Theater is also slated for ages 7-17, with an entry fee of $30 per student. There are auditions on July 26 and performances are scheduled for July 30 and 31. The CER also deals with registration for the MCW Preschool for three and four year old children. Check the school website for the registration form and more information. MCW FFA has a Facebook site and a Google classroom site. For information, students may call (507) 764-4671 or email Ms. Wohlhuter, Jonah Mayo, or Hunter Manderfeld at mcwmavericks.org. They have a guided farming experience and a sand/beach volleyball tournament scheduled for July 19 and a Moon Dog game for July 22. Contact these advisors for more information and check out the school newsletter for forms and information. Did you happen to see the Kittleson Kids at the June 21 Twins Cancer Awareness Night at Target Field? Betty, Biny, Billye and Bonnie performed the Star Spangled Banner and represented the Martin County Relay for Life organization that day. Congratulations to these four sisters who have been singing together for over 50 years. They are the children of Theodore “ted” and Opal Kittleson from the Ceylon/Sherburn area. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

