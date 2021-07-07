Tennis players no longer accept strict quarantine for Australian Open: Tiley





(Reuters) – Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said players would be unwilling to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine before next year’s Grand Slam, but he is confident the tournament will go ahead as planned. FILE PHOTO: Tennis – Australian Open – Men’s Singles Photoshoot – Brighton Beach, Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 22, 2021 Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia talks to media during a photo shoot as a runner is seen at Brighton Beach REUTERS/Loren Elliott All players who arrived in Australia for the tournament earlier this year were required to quarantine for 14 days before being allowed to play, and those requirements, designed to keep the novel coronavirus out of the country, remain in effect. Tiley said tennis players had played at tournaments in other countries without such strict restrictions and it would be a tough call to demand that they be strictly quarantined ahead of next January’s Australian Open. Whether the playing group will accept that remains to be seen, he told Melbourne’s 3AW radio on Wednesday. Right now, in our initial conversations with them, they won’t be open to that, simply because that’s not what they’re doing around the world right now. If the terms are as they are now, we may not be able to get the players to accept them. The Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix and MotoGP round, both of which take place in the state of Victoria, were canceled for the second consecutive year on Tuesday due to logistical problems caused by border controls. Victorias Sports Secretary Martin Pakula said on Tuesday he was confident that the country’s vaccine rollout, one of the slowest in the developed world, would be accelerated so quickly that the restrictions would not affect the Grand Slam. I am confident that the Australian Open will go ahead, Pakula told reporters. Tiley said the professional tours had agreed to agree their programs for 2022 until the end of September, so that the organizers of the Australian Open can get an indication from the government on what the eligibility requirements could be in January. Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

