Canadian men’s hockey team wants to be ‘giant killers’ in Tokyo

With a blazing sun shining down on Tamanawis Field in Surrey, BC on Tuesday afternoon, the Canadian men’s hockey team continued its preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, focusing on trying to finally break through at the big event.

This is the first time since the 1984 and 1988 Games that the men’s program has returned to consecutive Olympics, having also competed in Rio, but for two of the veteran players just appearing at the event, that may not be the sign of success. are no more.

“Canada has never finished in the top eight in the men’s Olympics. That is our goal,” said team captain Scott Tupper.

The Canadians will compete in Tokyo with Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Great Britain and South Africa in their group. To advance in the tournament, Canada must finish in the top four of its group, requiring one of the top teams in Europe to be eliminated in the group stage.

“That’s a challenge, but it’s a cool challenge. You go to the Olympics to play against the best teams,” Tupper said. “I think we have a chance to surprise if we play well on one of the days. Giant killers.”

From Tamanawis Field in Surrey, BC good afternoon sports fans.

Tupper has participated in two previous Olympics for CanadaBeijing in 2008 and the latest in Rio.

Mark Pearson was also part of both teams. However, an Achilles tendon rupture in the final of the 2019 Pan American Games left Pearson sitting on the sidelines as his team tried to qualify for the Games two years ago.

He is healthy and hopes to be part of a team that will eventually rise to the level he thinks he is capable of.

“It’s all about performance. We underperformed [with]those last two teams. We’re really trying to make our mark this time,” he said.

“We have a great group of guys here. More competitive for places than in 2016. The level is just higher now.”

While the level may be higher, there have been unprecedented challenges and pressures to overcome for this hockey squad. Since their momentous victory against Ireland in October 2019 to qualify for the Olympics at Rutledge Field in West Vancouver, a sudden death victory, the team has faced a pandemic and a complete overhaul of the coaching staff.

Long-time head coach Paul Bundy stepped down in April 2020 and for several months the team was on the move with multiple interim coaches.

Finally it was announced last December that Pasha Gademan, born and raised in Amsterdam, will take over.

He brought two assistant coaches with him, also from Europe.

‘It’s really coming together now’

The learning curve has been steep, with very few international matches over the past year to adjust game plans and strategy, but Gademan believes his team is in a good place, just days away from leaving for Tokyo on Monday.

“It’s really coming together now. I’m really happy with the past few weeks. I think we’re in a good place to enter Tokyo,” he said.

Gademan has added a distinctly European flair to the Canadian team’s style, but still wants to stay true to their Canadian hockey roots.

“Grit. These guys have grit. This is a group of characters that have known each other for a long time. I want them to be proud of their Canadian grit,” he said.

Head coach Pasha Gademan, who took over the role in December 2020, leads players during a training session in Surrey, BC on Tuesday. (Devin Heroux/CBC Sports)

And at the same time, Gademan wants them to be bold and brash when they take the field in Tokyo.

“I want them to play more ambitiously. Take risks. Go for it. Dare. And accept if it doesn’t work. But we have to play an exciting, ambitious game.”

Canada kicks off its Olympic event on July 24 against a strong German side.

Gademan has no illusions about how challenging it will be, but like Tupper, he feels they could upset them.

“Killing giants is something you have to fight for every second,” Gademan said.

Prior to one of its final practices on Canadian soil, the men’s hockey team was given an extra financial boost to fuel its Olympic take-off dreams.

Gademan was able to share the news with 16 players on the team that they would each receive $6,000 from CANFund, an organization that has raised more than $40 million for Canadian athletes since 2003.

The $96,000 surprise was greeted with cheers and cheers on the field when the athletes learned they would be getting the boost.

The $96,000 surprise was greeted with cheers and cheers on the field when the athletes learned they would be getting the boost.

“You could see the smiles on the man’s faces when it was announced. It means a lot to us, especially for a sport like ours, where we were self-financing for a long time,” said Fin Boothroyd, a player on the team.

Boothroyd is a CANFund receiver for the first time and an Olympian for the first time.

“I’m excited. All these guys patted me on the back,” he said. “Makes everything easier. This allows us to focus more on competing and succeeding.”

Bootroyd even considers his next move.

“I lived with my parents, so I may have to move out of the house,” he said with a laugh.

The mood is certainly high for the Canadian men’s hockey team, after an agonizing 20 months since qualifying for the Olympics and then facing many unknowns.

This will be Tupper’s last Olympics. And he’s going to put his heart into the opportunity.

“I want to play well. I want to beat a team we don’t expect.” [beat]. We haven’t done that in the previous events I’ve played in,” he said.

“I want to enjoy it. I want the first-timers to enjoy it. And win.”

