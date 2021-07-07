Sports
Comaneci’s Perfect Routine, Millar’s 10 Straight Appearances
The Summer Games have been the largest sporting event in the world for more than a century. Every athlete in the world wants to achieve Olympic glory and for that they prepare for four years with grit and determination without taking a single break. The Olympics are like a love affair, while some become immortal with their achievements, others suffer heartbreak from painful seconds and inches. And here’s a look at the top ten Olympics records that may never be broken again:
Michael Phelpss 23 Gold Medals
Michael Phelps will go down in history as the greatest Olympian. The American legend has won a record 28 medals in the Olympics, including 23 golds. Phelps has more yellow metal in his pocket than 66 countries in the world, including India, Argentina, Iran, Croatia, Egypt, Indonesia. And perhaps it is therefore safe to say that Phelps’ record will stand still for decades to come.
China, table tennis and 53 medals
Table tennis is the national sport of China and they have become synonymous with the game over the years with their dominant achievements in ping pong. China has established itself as the powerhouse of table tennis as they comfortably took the gold medal in the game at the last three Olympics. China has won a whopping 53, including 22 gold medals, since table tennis entered the Olympics at the 1988 Seoul Games. No other country has ever dominated a sport in the Olympics like China has dominated ping pong.
Nadia Comaneci .’s Perfect Routine
Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci is often credited with popularizing gymnastics in the world. The five-time Olympic gold medalist made history at the 1976 Summer Games after she set up a perfect routine to rack up ten points. After that, she recorded the same perfect routine six more times and collected ten. Although gymnastics is all about perfection, no other gymnast in the world has been able to achieve what Comaneci did in the Olympics. And it’s safe to say that her record will remain high for years to come.
America’s 239 Medals at the 1904 Games
In the 1904 St. Louis Summer Games, the U.S. contingent made history by winning a record 239 medals, including 78 gold, 82 silver, and 79 bronze. A country’s second most dominant achievement came at the 1980 Moscow Games, when the Soviet Union won 195 medals in the heavily boycotted event.
Florence Griffith Joyners 100m finish in 10.62s62
American track and field athlete Florence Griffith Joyner is an inspiration to many aspiring Olympic athletes. The top sprinter set an unassailable feat at the 1988 Summer Olympics after completing her 100m in just 10.62 seconds. Even today, her record stands high amid the plethora of other records. In the same year, she also set another record after finishing her 200m sprint in a record 21.34 seconds. And it’s been undefeated for 30 years.
Bob Beamons 29-foot and 2 1/2-inch long jump
It’s been fifty years since Bob Beamon, the GOAT of the long jump, made history by jumping an incredible 29 feet and two half inches at the 1968 Olympics to etch his name into history. Even today, his record stands high.
13-year-old American diver Marjorie Gestring wins gold
At the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin, American diver Marjorie Gestring won a gold medal in the 10-foot springboard at age 13. She is the youngest Olympian to win a gold medal at the Summer Games.
Kwon Jongryul and Arianne Cerdenas Gold Medal Exhibition in 1988
Kwon Jongryul and Arianne Cerdena are the only two players to ever win a gold medal in bowling in men’s and women’s games. And it will continue to do so, especially since it was the only year that bowling made the Olympic cut.
Ian Millars 10 Consecutive Olympic Appearances
At the 2012 London Games, Canadian rider Ian Millar made history by becoming the first-ever athlete to make ten consecutive Olympic appearances.
Dimitrios Loundras
Dimitrios Loundras is the youngest confirmed Olympian to win a gold medal at the Summer Games. Loundras won his first medal (bronze) at the Athens 1896 Olympics in a gymnastics team event at the time, he was only 10 years old.
