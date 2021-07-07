D-Backs Preview #87: 7/6 vs. Rockies





Grid moves Recalled OR Stuart Fairchild (No. 63) from Triple-A Reno.

(No. 63) from Triple-A Reno. Activated RHP Jordan Weems (no. 41).

(no. 41). Optional OR Nick Heath to Reno.

to Reno. Designated RHP Ryan Buchter for assignment. Fairchild makes his Major League-debut after hitting .328 (21-for-64) this season with a 1.083 OPS, 6 HR and 18 RBI in 17 games for the Reno Aces. He came to the Reds’ D-backs last year, along with Josh VanMeter on the trade deadline, in exchange for Archie Bradley. As hard as it may be to believe, the Diamondbacks don’t have the worst road record in the majors, despite setting an MLB record with 24 straight away defeats. Heck, Arizona doesn’t even have the worst National League West record. Because no less than 4 1 2 games back from the Diamondbacks this year, with a surprising 6-31, we find the Colorado Rockies. The Coors factor was particularly evident this year. No team in the majors has so far had more home wins than Colorado’s 31. While that’s partly due to having played more in Denver, their record of 31-16 is largely comparable to that of the Padres (30 -16), Dodgers (28-13) or Giants (26-12). Torey Lovullo Notes We picked up Jordan Weems on waivers, and DFA’s Ryan Buchter. We were constantly trying to upgrade, and it’s a very competitive situation. Everyone will be evaluated and you will see some changes like this. There just wasn’t consistent playing time for Nick Heath and we were a very left-handed batting team. Stuart Fairchild has performed at a very high level in Reno. Hell will probably get some reps against left-handed pitching. He’s a really good defender, not sure yet where in the outfield will be the best spot.

on waivers, and DFA’s Ryan Buchter. We were constantly trying to upgrade, and it’s a very competitive situation. Everyone will be evaluated and you will see some changes like this. There just wasn’t consistent playing time for Nick Heath and we were a very left-handed batting team. Stuart Fairchild has performed at a very high level in Reno. Hell will probably get some reps against left-handed pitching. He’s a really good defender, not sure yet where in the outfield will be the best spot. Madison Bumgarner threw three innings (55 pitches) in the AZL and indicated that he was feeling good. No plans yet to get MadBum back in rotation, but talk to him about it well.

Taylor Widener is feeling great and will be evaluated in the coming days to see where they go. Came through the Hillsboro outing and felt strong.

Tyler Clippard will be pitching at the AZL, and will need a few trips before we know what to do.

Kole Calhoun got some live at bats in the AZL later this week. He shouldn’t be far behind where he had his setback last week.

Taylor Clarke throws into the AZL tonight and was enthusiastic about it.

Ketel Marte continues to do a lot of baseball activities. We didn’t try to make him run, but were busy with his lower half through activities

Zac Gallen throws a bullpen tomorrow.

Carson Kelly had a slight catch, which is encouraging. He does everything except use his right hand.

Torey feels like we’re getting close to the rotation we wanted, and getting us in the right direction.

Castellano and Faria get the start for the rest of the series against the Rockies.

Torey will have the Suns game in his office until he has to leave, and wishes them the best of luck. Torey Lovullo audio [or link] Your browser does not support the HTML5 Audio element.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.azsnakepit.com/diamondbacks-gamedays/2021/7/6/22565869/d-backs-preview-87-7-6-vs-rockies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos