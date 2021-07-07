IPL Cricket more valuable to Disney+ than Star Wars franchise – Sportico.com

RedBird Capital recently bought the Rajasthan Royals and took a 15% stake in the Indian Premier League club at a company value of $250 million. At first glance, an investment in a Twenty20 cricket franchise may seem like something off the field for a New York-based private equity firm. But this was not so much a bet on the future of bat-and-ball as a play about media rights. The IPL .’s existing temporary employment contract with Star India, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, set to expire in 2022, and the competitive momentum is believed to be in place for the popular cricket league to command a significant price hike. Dan Cohen (SVP, Global Media Rights Consulting, Octagon) predicted that the IPL could “double its rights fees” this time around.

Our opinion: RedBird Capital knew little about cricket before looking into buying into the Royals (and by proxy the IPL). But the PE company found several features of the competition appealing when it started snooping around. For starters, the IPL is a closed competition and every team is profitable. While that may not be a foreign concept here in the US (see: NFL), it’s unusual for club owners abroad not to risk having to fund losses (let alone relegation).

The prospect of organic growth also appealed to RedBird. As it stands, the IPL only has eight teams and plays the entire season in six weeks. But it’s not hard to imagine the 15-year league expanding and extending the length of the season (think: 20 teams, 15 weeks). If you do, the value of the league and its teams can increase exponentially. This, of course, assumes that both quality and consumer demand for the product remain high.

The easiest thing for RedBird to organize their thoughts, however, was the value of the competition’s media rights (and the potential for them to grow). Simply put, there is no better way for a company to attract attention within the huge Indian market (population: 1.37 billion) than the IPL. About 44% of TV households in India watched a match of the 2020 IPL season live, accounting for about 61 billion minutes of viewing, and several macro trends are believed to be working in favor of pushing those numbers up (see: Growing Spending income in the middle and upper class, the digitization of India).

But it’s not just India tuning in to IPL competitions. The IPL has the largest cumulative audience of any major sports league in the world. Nielsen estimates that a cumulative global audience of 5 billion people tune in. To put that in perspective, “only” 3 billion people will watch the English Premier League. It is not clear whether the IPL plans to sell rights as a global package or split them into multiple markets.

When IPL rights were last auctioned in 2017, 24 companies bid for the competition’s digital and broadcast rights (including Facebook, Jio, Sony, Netflix and Amazon). Disney won the tender, acquiring all rights in all markets for the five-year period after launching a whopping $2.55 billion (5x more than the expiring deal). Their aggressive approach made an immediate impression. Disney+ Hotstar (India’s largest SVOD) saw their subscriber base grow by 70% after the deal’s announcement.

Given these numbers, there is a strong argument that IPL rights are more important to Disney+ Hotstar in India than the Star Wars franchise to Disney+ in the US (at least on a relative basis). About 30-40% of all Disney+ subscribers are in the South Asian country, much of which pays for Disney+ Hotstar because it has the rights to IPL matches. If Star India lost the broadcast rights, Cohen says many of those subscribers would migrate to the new rights holder (probably not the case if the Star Wars franchise left Disney+).

“There is no other piece of content more valuable than the IPL for Star in India,” Cohen noted. So it is expected that the Disney subsidiary will aggressively bid to keep them. The competition will likely be stiff. Most of those who showed interest in 2017 are expected to be back at the table, and “you’ll see Amazon and possibly other FAANG tech giants bidding more aggressively than they have in the past,” the media analyst said. Rising digital consumption and digital adoption rates in India (think: watching live video on mobile) make the tech giants far more natural bidders for IPL competitions than for America’s big four sports. For reference, IPL viewership on Disney+ Hotstar in 2019 peaked at 18.6 million concurrent viewers, comparable to the NFL in the US

Also keep an eye out for Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his company Jio (a subsidiary of Reliance Industries). “To date, they have not been aggressive sports rights bidders,” Cohen said. “But as Reliance grows in adoption and revenue in the Indian subcontinent, I think they’re going to take a good look at the most important piece of content.”

RedBird is the first institutional investor to be approved by the IPL. Their investment in the Royals should draw attention to a league that flies far under the radar (at least in the US and Europe, where the bulk of buyers of expensive sports franchises reside). But given that most of the clubs in the league are owned by wealthy Indian families, it’s doubtful we’ll see a tidal wave of foreign investment following their lead (ie demand should exceed supply).