New Iowa City High School Football Coach Mitch Moore Ready to Revive Program

Moore took over from Little Hawk’s longtime head coach Dan Sabres, who retired after 40 years.

Iowa City High football coach Mitch Moore talks in a huddle during the Desmond King Football Camp in Iowa City High on Saturday, June 19, 2021. City High announced Moore as the new coach of the Little Hawks in November 2020.

The last time the Iowa City High School football program was led by a freshman Little Hawk head coach was 20 years ago. Now Mitch Moore takes over and tries to bring the historically successful program back to the fore.

The City High football program has not had a winning season since 2016. The program won its last Class 4A state championship in 2009.

Former head coach Dan Sabers retired after the 2020-21 season. Sabers spent 40 years on the Little Hawk football program and the past 20 as the head coach of City Highs. In his final season with Iowa City high, Sabers went 2-5 in the shortened season.

Now Moore thinks it’s time to get the program back on its winning streak. It’s a challenge, he said, which excites him.

I want to win a state championship this year, Moore said. I know a lot of people are afraid to say that, or don’t want to say that. But my goal, my expectation for this program is that we’re going to win a state championship this year. I’m never going to look those seniors in the eye and say, Hey, in three years I think we can be a state championship program.

The city’s high position is Moore’s third stint as head coach.

He previously served on the Iowa State coaching staff from 2013-17, starting as a graduate assistant. In 2016, he was promoted to Director of Iowa High School Relations and Deputy Director of Scouting.

Moore took his first job as a head coach at Greene County High School in Jefferson, Iowa, for the 2017-18 season.

Though Moore finished 1-8 in his first season with Greene County, he led the Rams to an 8-2 record in 2018-19, making it to the playoffs. In the 2018-19 season, Moore was named the Class 2A District 9 Coach of the Year.

Moore took a step up in 2019-20 at his second job as head coach at Class 4A Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Iowa, a program that hadn’t made the playoffs since 1996.

Moore led the Roughriders to a playoff appearance in his first season in 2019-20, finishing with a 6-4 record.

So, what’s Moore’s secret to building programs quickly?

I would tell everyone, just the real relationships that I build with the kids and that our coaching staff builds with the kids, Moore said. I’d rather know what drives a kid, what makes a kid the best version of him, rather than teaching him how to run back or quarterback power. I think it’s much more intriguing to me and that we would get a lot more out of the kid if we know we have a great relationship with them.

Relationships can’t develop, everything is always easy, Moore said. So struggle, sacrifice and good communication with his athletes help him build his programs.

Moore has guided his athletes through summer training and said the seniors have a desire to change the story of their past seasons.

We’re an organized program and we’re detailed and there’s a lot of energy around our program, Moore said. And I think that’s the main thing that I want to take people off. That this is not just fake enthusiasm, this is detailed energy. We like to say that we are organized chaos. And in training, we are organized chaos, so that when we get to a game, we can play fast, we can play fun, we can play loose and we start attacking the football on both sides of the ball.