Wheelchair tennis stars ready to shine at Wimbledon for Tokyo 2020

In 2019 Dylan Alcott, Diede de Groot and Gustavo Fernandez arrived undefeated at Wimbledon in the first two majors of the year and with the Grand Slam calendar a hot topic of conversation.

Two years later, Australian Alcott and Dutchman de Groot find themselves in the same position as they prepare to return to the hallowed grounds of the third Grand Slam, with four days of wheelchair tennis competition kicking off on Thursday (July 8). It will be the last major wheelchair tennis event before the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in August.

De Groot is the first wheelchair player to hold all four Grand Slam singles titles simultaneously after winning her first Roland Garros title in 2019. She suggested after her second win in Paris that she had put too much pressure on her. winning a third consecutive Wimbledon title two years ago. She was eventually defeated in the final by compatriot Aniek van Koot.

While de Groot and van Koot are the only two previous winners of the Wimbledon women’s single in this year’s eight-player line-up, the world’s number 2, Yui Kamiji, is perhaps the most likely threat to a fifth Dutch player. win in a row. The Japanese star won this year and took on De Groot in both the Australian Open and Roland Garros finals.

Other players to look out for include Colombian Angelica Bernal and Japan’s Momoko Ohtani. Both are making their Wimbledon debuts after appearing at their first Grand Slam in 2020, with Ohtani notably beating De Groot and reaching the final in Paris last year.

Meanwhile, Jordanne Whiley and Lucy Shuker are flying the flag for the home country, and South Africa’s Kgothatso Montjane returns after reaching the semi-finals in both 2018 and 2019.

GO FOR PERFECTION

Alcott emulated the Groots feat of winning the four major singles titles consecutively in 2018. He also became the inaugural Wimbledon quad singles champion in 2019.

Fast forward to 2021, the only spots on Alcott’s Grand Slam record in the past two years are two consecutive losses in the US Open finals, first against British opponent Andy Lapthorne in 2019 and then against Dutchman Sam Schroeder in 2020.

Schroeder is the only player to have beaten Alcott since he made his spectacular Grand Slam debut, beating the latter at last year’s US Open. stripe.

World No. 3 Schroeder making his Wimbledon debut this year, and World No. 4 David Wagner from the US will face either Alcott or Lapthorne in the quad singles semifinals.

HISTORY CREATOR

Although there was no Wimbledon in 2020, it didn’t stop Japan’s Shingo Kunieda from making history.

Kunieda’s Australian Open and seventh US Open men’s singles title last season saw him break the record for most Grand Slam titles won by a wheelchair player, as he claimed his 45th title at the majors in both singles and doubles in New York.

However, after winning the first Wimbledon men’s wheelchair doubles event in 2006, which was sanctioned for world ranking points, Kunieda is still missing one major accolade on his extraordinary career resume.

Since the singles events were first introduced to the Wimbledon schedule in 2016, 2019, the world No. 1, was the closest to winning the men’s title, when he lost to Argentina’s Fernandez in three sets.

This year’s world number 3 Fernandez is one of two former champions among the men’s field. The other is Gordon Reid of Great Britain, the inaugural Wimbledon wheelchair singles champion in 2016.

Another contender this year is Belgian Joachim Gerard, who secured his first Grand Slam title of his career after winning the Australian Open in February. Gerard’s triumph in Melbourne was his second consecutive Grand Slam final against compatriot Alfie Hewett after the Briton claimed his second Roland Garros title last October before making a hat-trick of titles in Paris last month and then surging over Fernandez to become world No. 2 turn into.

Wheelchair tennis at Wimbledon runs until July 11