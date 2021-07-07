The hockey sister | The New Yorker

Whenever I paid attention to the game, I saw that my brother was very good at hockey. His legs were so powerful. The determined set of his head under the white helmet was so mature. I didn’t understand how my brother could just let his body do what he wanted.

Once the teams were neck and neck, and my brother got a breakout and scored. A few minutes later he did it again. As he thrust his gloved hand into the win, I jumped into the stands, raised my arms above my head and shouted, Eric Miller, you saved the team!

When I saw myself standing there, hearing my voice echoing through the rink and realizing that everyone was looking at me, I thought, Oh, God, this is all wrong, this isn’t me at all, what have I done. Everyone else probably thought it was hilarious and cute. All the mothers cried. My father turned and screamed, the gigantic skylights flickering in his glasses. My brother laughed, lay face first in the ice and scratched it with his puffy gloves. I was immediately glad that I could make such an impression on him and I was annoyed by my spontaneous outburst of hero-worship. He got enough attention, he didn’t need mine! And sometimes he was so mean to me. Why should I let him know I was proud of him? I didn’t know what to do, so I sobbed with my face in my mother’s lap, making everyone laugh harder.

I was always very happy to be back in the Chevy Suburban. My parents and my brother talked about the game, and it was easy to turn them off while I played my secret story in my head like a movie. Sometimes I brought up the action, with Trish becoming more and more wary of Tom. Sometimes I played the beginning of the story over and over, during the entire car ride. I could spend a lot of time selecting and re-selecting Trish’s outfit for the bar. She had many different outfits: a denim shirt with laces, a white sundress with cherry, pink satin trousers like the one I saw Peter Frampton on my very first star sighting, standing in front of the porta potties in Lime. Rock racetrack, in Connecticut.

If I got stuck, I could ask my parents to play the liar’s song again, and they almost always said yes. It was the least they could do. One day my mother turned to see if I was okay, and although I wanted her attention, I refused. I realized that it was very easy to make people feel bad by saying you didn’t want things they had to offer, even if you did. I was happy with myself at the time, because I was just like the people in the song.

We didn’t have a totally bad relationship, my brother and I. When I was about ten years old, my parents told him not to tell me I was fat, and he did, which was good. Also good: we invented a game where one person pushes another person as far as possible across a room, using only their legs. For completely unknown reasons, we named this game On the Job. We watched a lot of Threes Company and The Odd Couple together.

If my brother wasn’t nice, he would come into my room and lay on top of me and refuse to get up. It wasn’t sexual, just brute force. Or he repeated everything I said until I cried. Sometimes my parents got mad at him; usually they just demanded that we get along. Our whole lives, our whole family revolved around him. One night I was standing in front of the fridge looking at a hockey schedule with the list of away games: St. Johnsbury, Vermont; Wayland, Massachusetts; Poughkeepsie, New York; Fairfax, Virginia; Kingston, Rhode Island. Ten teams. Ten children per team. How many hours was that, for each sister, for each parent? How many collective years, how many lives?

One day I was sitting under the stands and bored with another hockey sister. I told her I had just finished second in a flower arranging competition at the Berkshire Garden Center. I think only four people came in, but I was still excited. Imagine if your parents spent billions of hours driving around to flower arranging competitions? my friend said. We had a good laugh about this.

Every summer, my brothers’ hockey team had a pool party at the carriage house. I always worried about going because I didn’t want anyone to see me in a bathing suit. But I lived for every opportunity to visit a pool, and I was very good at putting on my bathing suit at home and taking off my clothes close to the pool, and then just get in.

But one year, maybe when I was 11, I had to change at the party. After changing, I realized I’d left my towel downstairs. I didn’t think anyone was in the house, so I figured I could run downstairs real quick and wrap myself in my towel and get myself out and in the pool, and everything would be fine. Everyone would ignore me and soon I would be alone in the water doing somersaults in the corner on my own.

The moment I walked out of the bedroom, one of the better players on the team, scoring goals like toast, who people whispered could have a professional career, was standing there. He smiled at me. I thought, Oh my God, he’s going to talk to me, and he did. He said, Wow, you’re even fatter than I thought you were.

I said nothing. I got into the warm pool and did somersaults.

That was a Saturday. The next day I tore out a two week diet Miss and gave it to my father, who got all the listmelba toast and cottage cheese and ham slices and apples at the Price Chopper on Pittsfield Road. Each morning I would get up and ride my three-speed bike three times in a two-mile loop. Within four months I had lost thirty kilos. What a relief, I thought when I finally saw the number I wanted on the scale, there will never be guys being mean to me again.

Having been a fat young girl, I loved being a relatively skinny young woman. For example, if a boy, or even a man, was mean to me, all I had to do was say something like You’re an idiot or That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard, and I could make them feel awful. I could see their faces collapse and know I made it happenmeand I just loved it so much. I would try not to, but opportunities seemed to keep coming.

I have done this for many years, whenever it seemed appropriate to me. I especially liked doing it to my brother. I was always right when. I knew answers to many questions. Then I got my name stamped on things and moved to a big city, and then another. He was just a jock who always got what he wanted before I made myself useful. Now it was my turn. Now I was the one my parents bragged about. It seemed like a victory, possibly even a feminist one. When people asked how I became a writer, I said I started making up stories in the back of my parents’ car to pass the time: My brother played Pee Wee hockey, and my parents treated him like a Faberg egg and had no idea. that I existed. I thought it was a good story, quite moving. What a little fighter I was.

When I was a sophomore in college and my brother was a senior, we went to the same college where I dressed for Halloween as he did. I put on our school sweatshirt and a baseball cap, and when people asked me who I should be, I said, I’m my brother. Then and in the years that followed, the mixed feelings of closeness and resentment I felt toward him hardened into simple hostility, though he softened and became less arrogant. I wanted to feel more charitable towards him, but something in my mind and body wouldn’t let me. It seemed impossible to become myself without hating him.

When we were in our late twenties, my brother and I got into an argument. We both sustained minor injuries. We managed to mend our relationship years later which was lucky as we were both reaching middle age around the time of the 2008 financial crash and we had to feel sorry for the loss of our careers and homes along with our youth and reconcile ourselves with not working at all, and then the victory? Work more and earn less. We should help each other recognize the great lie of our upbringing: that achievement was our reward for being good and doing good, and not a semi-automatic result of being born into a certain class and color. Conversely, we had to convince each other not to hate ourselves for having failed. We hadn’t suddenly gone bad. Wed believed that the exciting battle we had jock vs. bookworm, extroverted vs. introverted, preference for older son vs. ignored younger daughter. It was really just me vs all the Eckhart Tolle books my brother read who told him another lie that if he just had a better attitude he would be happy.

A few weeks ago, I went to see my brother who played adult hockey in suburban San Diego. He was still very good and scored a number of goals and provided many assists. Then, as he walked up to me in the parking lot, rubbing his wet head and yelling at his friends, Good game, Bobby and Good game, Ed. I thought I’d give up everything if my brother could play hockey all day instead of going to work in return.

We drove down Paseo Del Norte in search of a good place to eat, past an outlet mall and car dealerships and Menchies Frozen Yogurt. I asked him if he could play Lyin Eyes on his phone. He did. He sang the Frey part, the melody, and I took the harmony from Don Henley. We really got going at the last verse of the song:

My, oh my, you sure know how to run things. You set it up so well, so carefully. It’s not funny that your new life didn’t change things. You’re still the same old girl you were.

I told him I was writing an essay about this song and his Pee Wee hockey career. Really? he said. Is it good?

Oh yes, I said. It will be my big break. I feel it.

We laughed about this for a long time. Then we went to a BJs Restaurant & Brewhouse as there was nowhere else to go.

I texted my brother a few days ago to let him know that this essay revealed more about our childhood than I had planned. He replied:

It’ll be fine I am a hockey player.

