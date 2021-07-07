Column Doug Lewandowski: Time for a little back and forth





We got a ping pong table last week. I haven’t played the game in a long time. I played it a lot when I was in college in Winona, Minnesota. At the time, I placed time in a Roman Catholic religious order, preparing to become a teacher. Football was the usual form of recreation to relieve academic, community and spiritual tensions. And when the handball courts were full, table tennis was a good choice to let off some steam. There was no TV available in the recreation room, but there were two worn ping pong tables. Our house here in Duluth does have some sort of recreation room, but it’s mostly used for watching Netflix, Bulldog hockey, and Vikings games. A ping pong table down there wouldn’t work, so I came up with another plan. Last spring, with the help of a friend, I hung a ceiling in our garage. We sometimes keep the boat on one side and the car on the other. In winter we rarely put vehicles in it. My reasoning for failing to protect our cars is the salt melt drain rotting the cement floor, soleplate and steel siding. I promised my husband to scrape off all the frost-covered windows, thaw frozen frost-sealed doors, and push piles of snow off the top of the van. What remains is a perfect place to turn a ping pong table into a nice setup. I’ve hung a stove from the ceiling and will insulate it sometime this fall before it gets cold. Getting the table was not easy. I honestly tried to buy locally but that wasn’t going to happen. So one day, a few weeks ago, Fed Ex put a large cardboard package on the back porch. Getting it into the garage took some creative thinking and a little muscle. (The suction cup was heavy!) Obviously some (I would say some) assembly was required. The large container sat next to the boat for about a week before the schedule and energy level came together to put it together. It was a challenge even with very clear directions. There were many parts and I was paranoid about losing them. After wrestling the various pieces out of the containers, I got to work. I would like to say that everything went smoothly, but it didn’t. Most of it was the result of operator error. That is, not getting the right screws in the right place and a suitable position for the table legs. This folding table would accommodate all the different projects in the garage when the board was not in use. After some missteps and tweaking, it was good to go. Father’s Day was the inaugural time for game action. There were skirmishes, competitions and battles. Everyone had time with the table. There wasn’t any serious scoring, but it was fun to watch kids and adults scream as they honed their slamming and back-spin skills. Later in the week, more clashes were on the table. The older younger generation table tennis player took a break from outdoor activities and retired to the garage for a game with me. The action was fast and furious. We decided to turn on the oldies-but-goodies station for atmosphere. I may not be the world’s best player, but I was happy to improve the tournament with a little air guitar too, on a Born to Be Wild table tennis paddle. Yes, I am good. Doug Lewandowski is a retired counselor, educator, and psychologist. Write him at [email protected]

