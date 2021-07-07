USWNT enters Olympics as big favorites, but must heed warnings of 2016 heartbreak

As the US women’s national team heads to the Olympics, just about everything is lined up for the Americans.

Outside of midfielder Julie Ertz, the team is healthy and even she is expected to be ready by the time the games start. Livewire forward Tobin Heath is approaching full fitness, while Christen Press is in fantastic form with three goals in her last four games. The US rode through the last two tune-up games and recorded a pair of 4-0 wins over an outclassed Mexico side to extend its undefeated streak to 44 games.

“For me it’s always about precision,” said US captain Becky Sauerbrunn after Monday’s game. “But I think we’ve made a lot of progress, especially in the last third with that precision. I think in these last two games you’ve seen a lot of combination games, a few third man runs, some really good runs behind the back.” backline and some great finishes so I think that’s something we’ve really focused on and feel really good about that. So form, on and off the pitch, I think we’re in a really good place .”

And yet, in Monday’s game against Mexico, manager Vlatko Andonovski seemed to consult his own football version of the ‘Worst Case Scenario Survival Handbook’, breaking out multiple formations, including a 5-4-1 at the end to simulate a – Goal lead late in a match. The idea is that every possible event is taken into account.

“It’s not just here to perform it, but also to take pictures and use it as a learning opportunity, so that we can additionally analyze it and see what the distances between the players are horizontally, what the distances are vertically,” he said. “Well, how do they cover each other? So it’s not just the actual game, but everything else that goes with it.”

He added: “I feel that we are prepared. And I feel that we are moving in the right direction, and slowly but surely we are fulfilling all the tasks necessary to be fully prepared for the Olympics.”

But Andonovski’s approach also speaks to the extent to which American women prefer to take home gold. While the road to victory at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup featured a handful of tense moments, there was rarely a “US could lose this game” vibe. Rather, there was more of a sense of inevitability about the Americans’ march to the title. If that success is repeated in Tokyo, the US will become the first women’s team to follow a World Cup win with Olympic gold.

Christen Press, Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe are three of the veteran players the USWNT can count on in Tokyo. Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

So can the USWNT be stopped? The impulse is to say no. The team is too talented and deep to miss first place on the podium. The attack in particular, with the likes of Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd, and Alex Morgan joining Heath and Press, can harm teams in a variety of ways, be it through skill or brute force. The IOC also reportedly appears to be doing the US a favor by expanding the roster from 18 to 22 players, even though only 18 can fit on any given matchday. That will only increase the US’s depth advantage.

But the US is not without weaknesses, even if they use an electron microscope to detect. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher has been largely solid since he took over from Hope Solo after the 2016 Olympics, but there is still a perception that the position is one where the US isn’t quite as loaded compared to the rest of the squad.

Naeher delivered a stellar performance in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against England, saving Steph Houghton’s potential tying penalty. Before that, however, there were shaky moments against Chile and Spain. Even in Sunday’s game, Naeher wasn’t as commanding as one would like and didn’t come close to a fifth-minute throw, though the game was ultimately deemed offside. Her club form was also spotty.

Will it matter though?

“I don’t think goalkeeping for the United States, for this team, in this period, has to win games for us,” said current University of North Carolina head coach Anson Dorrance, who led the U.S. to the first World Cup. . title in 1991. “I think the requirement that [Naeher] has is not to lose the game for us, and I don’t think she will lose the game for us. I think she is fully capable of being very conscientious in her decision making in what to do. I think she can handle that task.”

There are questions about whether the US has enough speed in the back – outside of Crystal Dunn, of course. USA can be held in a foot race or one-on-one situation.

“If you have to put a microscope on the US team, I’d put it there, the lack of speed in the middle,” said North Carolina Courage manager Paul Riley. “I think if they played against the Courage, for example, I think we’d create some problems with Jessica McDonald, Lynn Williams and Debinha, and that kind of pace coming up to them and getting behind them. But I don’t know if the other teams have that kind of speed.”

But Dorrance notes with regard to Sauerbrunn that “the first five yards are played with your head” and that both Sauerbrunn and Abby Dahlkemper are exceptional at reading the game.

Besides, to expose that weakness, opponents have to break the vaunted press of the US team, which is easier said than done, especially when it comes to getting past the US midfield. The American central trio – consisting of three from Sam Mewis, Lindsay Horan, Rose Lavelle and Ertz – tend to dominate on the ball as well.

“I think the maturity of the midfield, they’ve matured for me,” said Riley. “I think everyone realized maybe three years ago, four years ago, they weren’t the group they are today. They’re very dominant now, and I don’t think the US ever had a midfield that was that good to be in.” are completely honest with you. And I think that will be the difference between them and everyone else, plus the depth of course. But I do think the midfield will dominate every game.”

The idea that the US is a big favorite is which teams will not be at the Olympics. The vagaries of qualifying from Europe, where the finish at the World Cup determines who qualifies for the Olympics, means that neither second-ranked Germany nor third-ranked France will be in Tokyo.

But that’s the nature of tournament football that an underdog can have his day. That was what happened in 2016 when Sweden knocked out the US in the quarterfinals by bunkering and then hitting the US during the break, eventually winning on penalties.

In terms of which teams have the skill to play through the press, Brazil, Japan and the Netherlands have that kind of skill. Teams like Canada, Sweden and Australia can be successful if they go more direct. Canada, in particular, created some clear transition opportunities during last February’s SheBelieves Cup, but failed to convert.

Therein lies the challenge of beating the USWNT. An opponent will have to do everything right, and not exploit his weaknesses. The Americans don’t have to be at their best.

If you’re just good enough, you’ll get American gold and a place in the history books.