Harmanpreet Kaur, whose 171* female cricket has been transformed, battles slump | Cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur, known as India’s powerhouse, hadn’t really batted in the 2017 Womens World Cup until the semi-final against Australia in Derby. She injured her finger in the second league game against the West Indies and physio Tracy Fernandes suggested 10 days of rest. Harmanpreet was gutted but told coach Tushar Arothe she wanted to keep playing in all matches because she had waited four years for the World Cup.

Leading the bat, India was 101/3 when Harmanpreet came into the fold. What followed was absolute delight for Indian fans. Harmanpreet shot a 115-ball 171* to help India defeat dreamed Australia in the semi-finals. Although she couldn’t rerun the show and England won the final, her innings captured the imagination of a country that until then only consented when the men’s team played.

The Moga-born batter, then 28, helped change the way women’s cricket was viewed worldwide. The story of how a young girl in Punjab competed to put on the Indian sweater and made India proud inspired everyone. Media brilliance, events, sponsorships and advertising offers followed. Harmanpreet became a star overnight.

Four years have passed since her record-breaking innings in Derby. Back in England, the vice-captain of the ODI team and the T20 skipper is struggling with poor form, unable to live up to her reputation, especially in ODIs. With just two ODI fifties since that 171* of hers, India’s middle class solidity has also been tarnished. In England she recently failed in the one-off Test and the previous three ODIs.

However, this dip has not affected Harmanpreets’ stature.

This can happen to anyone. The pandemic has also affected many cricketers. For months there was no cricket. England women have been playing for many months, but since the T20 World Cup in 2020, India has played only one ODI and T20 series, at home to South Africa. Harman is a top-class cricketer eager to score points and win games for India. We should not underestimate her competition-winning skills. That 171 gave the Australians shivers. They couldn’t believe the way Harman played, including with an injured finger, Arothe said.

Australian Alex Blackwell, who scored a 56-ball 90 in that match, was impressed by Harmanpreets’ knocking that day and presented her jersey after the game.

Trust the key

Arothe recalled how, when he entered the 2017 World Cup, Kaur was out of shape and needed extra practice to regain confidence.

She played in that World Cup with pain. She just wanted to go and express herself in the semifinals. And look how she hit! We need to be patient. Before traveling to Australia, Harman must play local matches and regain her confidence. When a batter struggles with form and usually bats on number 4, she can also be sent on number 3 so she can take more deliveries. In the T20 series, she should hit number 3, said Arothe, who backs Harmanpreet for the 2022 World Cup.

One reason for Harmanpreets’ poor returns could be that domestic cricket has not been played in over four seasons. Following her World Cup success in 2017, she resigned from Railways to join the Punjab Police Force as Deputy Superintendent of Police. Her figure took a hit when she was involved in a controversy over a fake certificate. It turned out that her diploma handed in to the police station was counterfeit. She was removed from the position and told to complete her graduation first.

It was a terrible time for Harman. She was criticized from all angles regarding her certificate. It was her dream to become a DSP. It damaged her reputation. But all that matters to her is playing for India and winning matches. She is a champion, said a player from the Punjab women’s team, who declined to be named.

Harmanpreet, who made her ODI debut against Pakistan in 2009, is also not on good terms with Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj. At the 2018 T20 World Cup, the dropping of Raj for the semi-final India lost to England sparked a scrutiny from skipper Harmanpreet and coach Ramesh Powar.

Powar was removed as coach (he is back at the helm), despite Harmanpreet writing a letter to BCCI supporting him. Her last impressive knockout was against New Zealand in that World Cup, a 51-ball 103 runs.

Whatever happened, it’s gone now. Harmanpreet is India’s asset for the 2022 ODI World Cup. Cricketers struggle with form. In addition, India has not played much cricket in the past year due to the pandemic. Harman is the best bet for India going to the World Cup. She should go to Punjab, play matches and score points. In this way, she will also inspire her teammates, said Nooshin-Al-Khadeer, former India cricketer who is the Railways coach. She wanted Coach Powar and batting coach Shiv Sundar Das to work on Harmanpreets’ play.

Harmanpreet has played in the Womens Big Bash League and Englands Kia Super League and will now play in England’s The Hundred before India travels to Australia for a pink ball test followed by an ODI and T20 series. As she struggles, young batters like Priya Punia, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav and Richa Ghosh are waiting to find a spot in the ODI playing eleven.

Former Indian player and main selector Gargi Bannerjee said: I’m really unhappy that people are questioning Harmans’ form. Many others on the team have not performed as well in the past three years. A player like Harman can turn a game around at any time; without her one cannot think of playing ODIs. Remember, her 171 brought glory to Indian women’s cricket. She will surely prove that she is the best ODI and T20 player.

Nooshin added: Richa, Priya, Harleen are all hitters of the highest order. You cannot place them in the middle order. Mithali and Harman are the main middle class hitters that India has. So there is no question of leaving Harman out. The T20 series takes off, the format suits her style of cricket. She will do well for India.

With 107 ODIs and 114 T20s to her name, and loads of expectations, Harmanpreet will certainly be in the spotlight from Friday at the T20 series in England.