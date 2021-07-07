Sports
Parker, Craig football plunge into short summer | High school
For football coaches, players and fans at every level, there are four seasons.
The preseason; the regular season; the late season; and the low season.
For some Wisconsin high school soccer teams, this outdoor season was even shorter than usual. Some teams played in the alternate season, which was played in the spring.
That included both Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker. Craig went 0-5 in the alternate 2021 season and Parker 2-4 with one of the Vikings’ only wins against the Cougars, 25-14 on April 30.
With the 2020-21 school year in the rearview mirror, it’s time for area teams to shift their focus to the 2021 regular season.
There is just over a month left until the 2021 regular season calendar kicks off with the official equipment release date on August 2.
The first allowed date to practice is August 3.
The first allowed scrimmage date is August 12, with the first allowed date for games a week later August 19.
Last spring’s odd season saw some things you don’t normally see when football practice gets underway.
Last week, a group of up-and-coming seniors from Parker recalled having to shovel snow from the soccer field in March to practice.
It didn’t matter, the Viking group said. They were just happy to play football.
We didn’t care, said lineman Abiathar Curry as he and his fellow seniors finished a weightlifting session. We played, we didn’t play. We wanted to play.
But that is now a thing of the past for the Vikings and their coaches.
It’s our time, said Parker senior linebacker Jax Spoden. Were now the seniors.
The Viking seniors know they are expected to lead and they have already taken that torch and started carrying it.
Parker head coach Clayton Kreger said the 2021 senior group will be smaller in number but experienced, with some players who have seen varsity action since they were sophomores in 2019.
Summer work on the west side of Janesville in Viking land, Kreger said, includes morning lifting as well as 7-on-7 passing drills.
Craig coach Adam Bunderson, meanwhile, said his team is entering the off-season and looking forward to a return to normalcy.
The Cougars have conditioning exercises, as well as weightlifting and a four-day camp for July 19-22.
After that, the guys will be ready to roll on Aug. 3, Bunderson said.
Craig is scheduled to open the 2021 regular season on Friday evening, August 20 at Monterey Stadium against Oconomowoc.
Parker will be on his way to Waukesha South that evening.
The two teams meet in the annual Battle for the Monterey Rock on Friday evening, September 24.
