Inspired by Wimbledon? Top tennis coaches and experts share their best advice to improve your skills

If you’ve been following the Wimbledon coverage of their years, you know that the world’s oldest tennis competition is about much more than just strawberries and cream, royal sightings and socialites.

Being crowned Wimbledon champion is the most prestigious accolade in the sport and it is no easy feat. Watching the world’s top players sprint and serve across the court is a great reminder that tennis is a very challenging workout, not only for the body but also for the brain.

Inspired to take your own tennis to the next level? We asked four top tennis experts, coaches and ambassadors for Slinger Bag (slingerbag.com) to give us their top tips

Tommy Haas former world no. 2 and Wimbledon semifinalist says: Perfect your topspin

To hit the ball clean with topspin (a fast forward spinning motion that players give the ball when they hit it), you need to stand a good distance from the ball so that you can swing through it effectively. Take a moment to assess the height, making contact with the ball between your hips and shoulders.

Most players think that their contact points with the ball should be in the middle of the racket strings, when in reality you want to make the contact slightly higher, Haas explains.

Wimbledon 2021 Day Seven The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (PA wire)

It’s also important to time it right, you want to hit the ball right in front of your hips so you can spin and generate good power from all over the body.

Darren Cahill, coach of WTA star Simona Halep and former coach of Wimbledon champions Andre Agassi and Lleyton Hewitt, says get your body ready for tennis

It is vital to spend time warming up before your workouts and competitions. If you think 10 minutes is too long, remember that most professional tennis players warm up about 45-60 minutes before hitting the court.

A skipping rope is a great tool to get your heart rate up and ready for action; it’s a good idea to always have one in your tennis or sling bag. It may be one of the oldest forms of footwork and coordination training, but it’s still one of the best, Cahill says.

Resistance bands are also a lightweight, versatile and useful piece of equipment for warming up your muscles. Just be sure to pick one with the right resistance level for you.

Wrap it around a pole or net and perform repetitive open-close movements with your arms and legs: 30-60 seconds should be a good start. Resistance bands are also ideal for leg exercises and lateral tennis movements.

Dustin Brown turf expert who beat Rafael Nadal at 2015 Wimbledon Championships says: Rate your performance

You should always check in with yourself after a training session and ask how you are feeling today, what went well and what you could do differently next time.

Also, think about whether you learned something new or reinforced something you learned before. If you want to speed things up, jot down your post-match analysis or record it on a voice note so you can track your improvement over time.

Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena Williams coach and founder of Mouratoglou Academy, says: Work on your service

I consider the serve and return the two most important shots in tennis because they mark the beginning of each point and, if executed well, can dictate how well it goes.

The serve is one of the most difficult shots, mainly due to the high level of coordination required, from tossing the ball overhead to moving both arms separately and jumping to the shot.

Wimbledon 2021 Day Four The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (PA wire)

Here are Mouratoglou’s four key tips for transforming your service into the effective weapon it’s meant to be:

1. Go continental and keep it simple to start: If you’re new to serving, make sure to hold the racket in a neutral or continental grip, sort of like a hammer. If you’ve already learned to serve and aren’t holding the racket this way, take the time to relearn the serving stance. This is the foundation that will take your service to new heights in the near future.

2. Get the Right Posture: Your feet should always start shoulder-width apart, with your front foot just behind the baseline and your front hip pointing toward the net. This is so that you have a well-balanced base and the right position to work your entire body to generate power.

3. Make sure your ball is consistent: It’s easier said than done, but the good news is that there are effective exercises if you’re willing to put in the work and have the necessary patience. The ultimate goal here is to be able to consistently throw the ball over your head with a straight arm. If your throw tends to go in all directions, you can forget about every other aspect of it.

A very effective exercise is to place your racket aligned on the ground and just to the right of your front foot, throw and bounce the ball to see if you can land it on the racket strings the most times.

4. Learn Pronation: This is the key to learning how to create speed and later to diversify your service. Serving is nothing more than a type of throwing motion and as you throw your racket up at the ball, the edge of the racket frame should lead.

Pronation is achieved just before you hit the ball, when your arm and wrist rotate out to make contact with the strings [pronation is a special type of arm movement that allows you to accelerate yourracquet through the ball, increasing the amount of power and spin you can generate].

Watch some videos of professional tennis players online and you’ll soon see the technique in action. You can also try practicing the arm movement outside of the game before applying this concept to your serve.