Dodgers wild and sloppy when losing to Marlins in 10 innings

A match with a total of three runs that somehow lasted four and a half hours, a maddening affair by two teams, had to have a winner. After several early attempts by both sides, the Marlins recorded their second consecutive victory over the Dodgers, this time 2-1 in 10 innings thanks to a wild pitch and a throwing error on Tuesday-evening in Miami.

Blake Treinen, who made it to the final in the ninth inning, retired the side in the bottom of the tenth with the free runner on second base. But a wild pitch enabled Starling Marte to advance to third base, compounded by a bad throw by catcher Will Smith that got away from Justin Turner at third base, sending Marte home with the game winner.

In hindsight, I probably shouldn’t have thrown it, Smith said.

That the game even have I to extra innings was a surprise. A 2-2 pitch by Treinen with the bases loaded in the ninth was low and went through Smith, but instead of sliding to the backstop, the ball hit the leg of home plate umpire Carlos Torres instead. The runners had to hold out and a pitch later Treinen grounded out to end the threat.

Chris Taylor, one of the Dodgers’ best hitters, led off the 10th with a bunt with a runner at second base, but Jorge Alfaros’ strong arm instead turned that into the lead runner who was cleared at third base . The Dodgers didn’t score in that inning.

Neither team was very good at capitalizing on opportunities on Tuesday. Los Angeles was only 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position, and the Marlins were 1-for-14, the lone to hit an infield dribbler by Jon Berti in the ninth who didn’t score a run.

Both teams have struggled with one-run cases this season, with the Dodgers falling to 11-16 and the Marlins improving to only 9-19 with the win. The Dodgers left a runner in scoring position in each of the last three innings, ruining an otherwise strong evening for the pitching staff.

For starters

Tony Gonsolin threw his best game of the season, giving up no runs and only three batters to base. It was also his longest game to date in 2021, throwing past the fourth inning for the first time in six starts. Gonsolin came in sixth and went up 1-0 with one out and no one on.

Gonsolin’s slider and splitter worked the best for him, with seven combined gadgets and seven call strikes in 36 pitches, compared to just two whiffs and three call strikes in 33 fastballs.

Gonsolin’s relative height was much needed after the bullpen threw 17 innings in the past three days. But with a bullpen game scheduled for Wednesday, you’re left wondering if Gonsolin could or should have thrown even longer than his 72 pitches.

After all, the Dodgers used six relievers to get the 11 outs needed to add extras.

But since Gonsolin had shoulder pain after a few of his starts, after missing two months with shoulder inflammation, that point may be moot.

Welcome aboard

Jake Reed, the 29-year old sidearm righthander who was recalled by the Dodgers earlier Tuesday, made his Major League-debut replacing Gonsolin with one out in the sixth. He allowed a single to the field and a stolen base to bring the tying run into scoring position, but then got Garrett Cooper on a sweeping slider for his first Major League strikeout.

Jesus Aguilar followed with a hard grounder to short stop that could have ended the inning, but that came from Gavin Lux to bring in the tying run. The play was originally scored correctly due to an error on Lux, but was later changed to an RBI single.

Then things got even messier, with a Miguel Rojas double followed by an intentional walk to load the bases. But Reed made sure Jorge Alfaro softly lined out to second base to escape.

baby steps

Cody Bellinger entered the series in a terrible slump, striking only one basehit and striking out 10 in his last 22 at bats. He didn’t start in Monday’s series opener, but then narrowly missed a pinch-hit grand slam in the eighth inning, settling for a game-binding sacrifice fly.

He started by scoring in the fourth inning against Pablo Lpez with another impressive at bat. Bellinger fouled on six pitches, including four different ones types of pitches (changeup, cutter, four seam fastball, curve) before the 12th throw, a changeup, is fed into right field for a single. Garrett Cooper let the ball pass him on a two base error that brought Bellinger to third base with no one out in the inning.

Smith singled home Bellinger, and two more singles loaded the bases. The Dodgers were 0-for-8 with a hit by pitch and struckout five batters the first time in the batting order against Lpez. The second time through the order, they went 4-for-8 with a walk, but Lpez escaped further damage by striking out Mookie Betts, the lone batter he faced three times to close out the fourth.

on the run

Miami stole five bases in the first two games of this series, confirming the Dodgers’ status as the easiest team to run for in MLB. Teams have attempted 91 times this season to run at LA, 16 times more than any other team, and they have been successful 69 times, 15 times more than the closest team.

All three steals on Monday came against starter Walker Buehler, but on Tuesday both thefts came against the Dodgers’ bullpen. Starling Marte stole second place from both Reed and Jimmy Nelson. Jazz Chisholm used to be out on stealing in the seventh against Phil Bickford and Will Smith, but though replay seemed to show Chisholm pocketed his glove, the exclamation was confirmed.

But even going out stealing, the Dodgers kidnappers allowed 38 steals, only six of which were involved in stealing. That’s just below the Major League average (39 steals) for whole teams this season.

When you give teams extra outs, extra bases, it’s hard to win a big league ball game, Roberts said.

Remarks:

From Monday’s fifth inning through Tuesday’s game, AJ Pollock struckout in six consecutive at bats.

Betts also struckout three times, the ninth time in his career and the second time this season with at least as many strikeouts. To be career high is four strikeouts, set April 10, 2015 in his first full Major League season with Boston.

Taking over from the Rays on Saturday, David Hess won in relief in each of the first two games of this series, his first two games with the Marlins

Tuesday details

home runs: no

WP David Hess (1-0): 1 IP, 1 hit

LP Blake Trains (2-4): 1 IP, 1 wild pitch, 1 strikeout

Next one

Wednesday night is a bullpen game for both teams (4:10 p.m. PT; SportsNet LA, ESPN). The ESPN broadcast is being blacked out in local markets. Roberts said that Mitch White will be activated for Wednesday’s game and that several pitchers probably won’t be available.